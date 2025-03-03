Additional IVS systems to be procured to enhance police’s crime fighting, prevention ability – President Ali

-highlights plans to heavily invest in technology and digitisation, focus on professionalism and integrity

TO transform Guyana’s security landscape, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has revealed ambitious plans to invest heavily in both cutting-edge technology and comprehensive training for the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

These developments, he said, are crucial for tackling the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving society and ensuring that the nation’s police force remains well equipped to uphold the law and safeguard the public.

“We have already invested a lot in the Safe Country. We have about 400 intelligent video surveillance system across every single region in the country,” the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces said during his address at the recently held opening ceremony of the 2025 Annual Police Officers’ Conference.

Dr Ali noted that this year, the government intends to procure over 300 additional intelligent video surveillance (IVS) systems, widening coverage to bring the local police force to its goal of enhancing effective crime fighting and prevention.

This is part of a broader vision to modernise the country’s policing system, where technology plays a central role in combatting crime.

President Ali explained that this new investment will enable law enforcement to respond more efficiently to criminal activity, enhance their surveillance capability and provide vital data to support ongoing efforts in crime prevention.

“This investment reflects a clear vision. We want a well-trained, well-equipped, and highly professional police force that is capable of effectively safeguarding citizens and upholding the rule of law in a rapidly changing Guyana.”

He added that the police force must be adaptable to the changing dynamics of the country and be prepared to confront emerging security threats.

Further, the president stressed the importance of accountability in the implementation of these new technologies.

“We have to ensure that the technology that we are building … is safe, [the] technology is relevant and the technology must allow greater accountability and traceability.”

These newer technologies, he noted, will not only allow for greater accountability but also for evaluation of the police’s performance.

“What technology and digitisation will allow us to do is to evaluate performances. To evaluate weaknesses, to evaluate strengths, so that we will know who erred or who did not fulfil their duties. So, traceability is an important part of the technological platform that we are building in our modern policing system.”

PROFESSIONAL EXPERTS

President Ali made it clear that the government’s efforts go beyond just expanding technology: they are also focused on ensuring the professionalism and integrity of the police force.

“We want our men and women in uniform, we want the men and women in the Guyana Police Force to be elevated.”

He pointed to ongoing efforts to enhance the training and certification of prosecutors, who are being sent to international universities for specialised legal education.

“We’re investing heavily in upgrading the skillset[s] of our prosecutors through international universities. Giving them the certification, so, they’re not only being trained, but they’re also getting the best certification because we want them to see themselves as experts in specific areas.”

In 2024 alone, more than 1,400 ranks received specialised training, with an investment of over $250 million. The government has budgeted for an additional 1,700 officers to receive similar training this year.

SOFTER SKILLS

The Commander-in-Chief further emphasised the need for a strategy that blends strong law enforcement with community engagement and the development of softer skills.

“As we think forward, how do we ensure that we develop a strategy that is balanced, that promotes the shared accountability and the shared partnership…one that balances the need for strong enforcement but also looks at the soft issues?”

He continued, “Look at ways in which we can use technology, use infrastructure to mitigate circumstances of excessive force. That is a balance that has to be created.”

President Ali acknowledged the historical image of the police as a symbol of force, stating that today’s approach to policing must see advanced skillsets in addressing key issues.

“The police and policing represented strong-action approach, strong-arm approach. But today, for policing to be successful, we must be welcoming, people must be confident. People must look at you and your uniform as a symbol of safety.”

He pointed to the critical need for a multifaceted approach to tackling violence against women and other key societal issues, noting that these cases require the force to adopt a different skillset.

“When you look at domestic violence, when you look at violence against women, when you look at childcare issues, all of these issues are key and critical issues that [the] police are involved in that require a different skillset, require a different approach, that require a different type of partnership,” President Ali said.