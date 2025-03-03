GOGEC condemns Venezuelan naval incursion in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone

-says act violates spirit of Argyle Agreement, 2023 ICJ order

THE Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) wishes to register its unequivocal condemnation of the recent display of aggression by the Venezuelan military’s incursion in Guyana’s EEZ, that reportedly occurred on the morning of March 1, 2025, in the Stabroek Block where ExxonMobil is operating.

In the circumstances, GOGEC affirms its strongest support to the Government of Guyana’s rapid and strategic response to this developing situation that threatens to undermine Guyana’s territorial integrity and security, regional peace and security and stability.

Further, GOGEC wishes to reinforce that this recent act by the Venezuelan Government violates the spirit of the Argyle Agreement and more so, the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order issued on December 1, 2023, that:

“Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area”.

GOGEC wishes to urge the Venezuelan Government to cease and desist from this dangerous path it is pursuing and strictly adhere to and respect the aforementioned court order issued by the ICJ as well as the Argyle Agreement, pending the ICJ’s judgement, which will be legally binding on both parties, that is expected in 2026. (GOGEC)