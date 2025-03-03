Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce celebrates first launch anniversary

–highlights its ‘rapid progress’, more than a dozen successful trade missions

THE Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) Inc. on Saturday marked its first anniversary with a landmark celebration at the

Cara Lodge Hotel, Guyana, commemorating one year since its hard launch on February 25.

According to a press release, the event brought together government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, public and private sector leaders, SGCC members, and media, all united by a shared vision of bolstering economic ties between Suriname and Guyana.

The evening was defined by inspiring addresses from SGCC Chair Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Her Excellency Liselle Blankedal, Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana, and Dr. Ashni Singh, Guyana’s Senior Finance Minister, each reflecting on the year’s achievements, and the promise of a dynamic, interconnected future.

The release said that Dr. Doerga emphasised the Chamber’s rapid progress, noting that over the past year, the SGCC has successfully executed over a dozen trade missions regionally and internationally to major conferences such as the International Energy Conference and Supply

Chain Expo in Guyana, the Suriname Energy Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition, and the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.

It was pointed out that the SGCC also hosted large private sector delegations of in excess of 100 companies embarking on trade missions between the two nations.

The Chambers’ chairman’s address celebrated not only the tangible milestones, such as the record-breaking International Business Conferences in Guyana and Suriname, that saw over 1,000 facilitated

B2B meetings, but also the spirit of resilience, collaboration, and forward-thinking that underpins SGCC’s mission.

Emphasising SGCC’s commitment to excellence, Dr. Doerga assured

attendees, “We’re here to provide the support that is expected of us”.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Blankedal reinforced this forward-looking vision.

According to the press release, she stressed that continuous progress is achieved through unity, remarking, “Growth is a continuous journey, and in unity, we will scale even greater heights. For as history has taught us – united we stand, divided we fall.”

She further acknowledged the foundational support from both governments, saying, “A special note of gratitude is also owed to the governments of both Suriname and Guyana for their unwavering support, from the very inception of this initiative. With resolute determination, we move forward; there is no turning back. The only direction is upward, and the future holds boundless opportunities.”

Minister Singh, according to the release, provided further insight into the critical role of the SGCC in shaping regional commerce.

Reflecting on the broader impact of bilateral chambers of commerce, he

declared, “I am very firm in my conviction that these bilateral chambers of commerce have done a fantastic job in promoting investment, business opportunities and business relations … And the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce is by no means at all an exception in this regard, and I want to say to you that you can feel very assured and justified in being proud of the remarkable job you’ve done in promoting investment and business relations in Suriname.”

He underscored the Chamber’s success in overcoming market challenges by stating, “[SGCC] has demonstrated the tremendous value that you add in helping Guyanese and Surinamese companies to overcome these challenges.”

Quoting himself from his esteemed address given at the initial launch of the SGCC, Dr. Singh reiterated, “The natural and the logical and most obvious extension to the Guyanese domestic market is Suriname and vice-versa; if u feel that you’ve either outgrown the domestic market, or simply want to expand [your] market and look for opportunities to do more business, the most obvious place for you to look, if you’re a Guyanese company, would be Suriname.”

Reflecting on the longstanding bonds whether, cultural, economical or, often, familial, between the two nations, Dr. Singh was firm in his declaration: “I say this on behalf of my president and on behalf of the entire government of Guyana – I know that I say this, too, on behalf of all of the people of Guyana – that we value greatly the relationship with Suriname.”

He further emphasised the commitment to infrastructural improvements in cooperation and collaboration with Surinamese counterparts, with the promise, “I will say to you that the bridge across the Corentyne river will be built!” He concluded with a call to action for industry innovators: “We want every single Guyanese company to be doing business with Suriname and in Suriname, and we think the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce has an extremely important role to play in this regard. So, on behalf of President Ali and our entire government, please accept our warmest congratulations on achieving your first anniversary we believe that it’s been an incredible one year. “You’ve achieved a lot in your first year, but we believe that the best is yet to come and we want to urge you to continue the fantastic work that you’ve been doing. We wish you every success in growing the chamber, and, through the growth of the chamber – growing

business opportunities for Guyana.”

Dr. Singh’s impassioned address underscored the pivotal role of the SGCC in transforming regional commerce and fostering an environment where both established and emerging businesses can thrive, the release said adding that as the Chamber charts its course for the future with its dear members and partners, its vision remains steadfast in driving initiatives that further integrate the economies of Suriname and Guyana.

“To quote the words of Dr. Singh as he reiterated President

Ali’s frequent statement: ‘This is the moment for boldness!’ The shared sentiment throughout the evening was clear: the best is yet to come, and the path forward is paved with collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect,” the release added