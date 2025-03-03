MoHA hosts TIP training for airport staff

THE Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), on February 19, hosted a trafficking in persons (TIP) training exercise for airport officials.

This was done as part of continuous efforts to enhance border security and strengthen the ability to detect, and report suspected cases of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The ministry, in collaboration with key partners on the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons, conducted the one-day training seminar for security and administrative personnel at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara, and Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, East Bank Guyana on February 19, 2025.

According to the ministry, as one of Guyana’s major transit hubs, airports serve as critical points where traffickers and smugglers attempt to operate.

Additionally, recognising the frontline role of airport personnel in identifying and intercepting suspicious activities, this training aimed to equip officials with the necessary skills to detect red flags, respond effectively, and enhance collaboration with law enforcement agencies to combat this crime.

The comprehensive training curriculum was developed in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (C-TIP Unit), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes/TIP Unit.

Key topics covered included understanding human trafficking and migrant smuggling trends, the legal framework surrounding anti-trafficking efforts, victim identification and protection, and the role of frontline responders in addressing trafficking cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says it remains steadfast in its commitment to combating human trafficking through continuous training and capacity-building initiatives, reinforcing its vision for a future free from exploitation and abuse.

The ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant and support national anti-trafficking efforts.

Any suspected case of human trafficking should be reported immediately to the national hotline at 227-4083, 623-5030, or 624-0079 (Spanish), or to the nearest police station.