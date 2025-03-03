News Archives
Anna Regina Town Council engages Hampton Court residents
ANNA Regina Mayor, Devin Mohan and his Councillors recently met with residents of Hampton Court, creating a valuable space for open dialogue and community-driven development.

Residents were given the opportunity to actively voice their concerns, share challenges and propose initiatives that could enhance their neighbourhood.

In response, Mayor Mohan reaffirmed the council’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the community to improve infrastructure and overall quality of life.

Some of the issues raised were addressed promptly by the mayor. Many residents expressed gratitude for the recent desilting of the drainage network, a swift intervention that has significantly benefitted the community.

Residents commended the Government of Guyana for its continuous investment in infrastructural advancements, not just in Hampton Court but across the country.

“We are happy for such engagement and we thankful for such engagements in our community” a resident remarked.

The community engagement ended on a high note, reinforcing the spirit of partnership between the council and residents. With a shared vision for sustainable development, Hampton Court continues to move forward, one step at a time.

