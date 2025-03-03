Be! collaborates with AiFA to bring AI, FinTech solutions to Guyanese

Be! a local financial technology (FinTech) company licensed by the Bank of Guyana, recently partnered with AiFA Labs (Artificial Intelligence For All) to host an AI Expo to showcase cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, innovation, and emerging technologies.

This significant event, which was held from February 25 to February 28, 2025, at the Be! Payment’s Pegasus Suites Office brought together industry leaders, innovators, and AI enthusiasts for insightful discussions, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities.

Together, both companies aimed to educate Guyanese people on AI-led solutions that are perfect for daily usage. Some of the key AI innovations showcased compliments of AiFA Labs were the Edge AI Product, which leverages AI at the edge to enhance decision-making, optimise resource utilisation, and

reduce dependency on cloud-based processing; Systems Application and Product (SAP) and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) Assist, a modern generative AI platform designed to improve the productivity of SAP developers.

Alongside these were innovative FinTech equipment including a kiosk, and Be!’s ATMs, among other equipment.

The event underscored services being offered by Be! to Guyanese citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the company was Sadiya Yahya, its Public Relations Officer, who explained that at its core, Be! strives for financial inclusion, financial literacy, and financial wellness, each of which works hand in hand to make financial solutions easy and accessible.

To ensure inclusion on all fronts, Yahya said the company will be taking its ATMs into Indigenous communities. She explained: “So we’re not only taking the ATM, we’re giving them opportunities to start their account, set up, and then be into the formal financial system. So, it’s a lot.”

The PRO added that Be! wants its customers to be financially independent and secure, and a part of that is knowing how to manage their money and ensuring that all capabilities are there for anything that would go wrong.

This is where AiFA Labs comes in. Launched in 2021, AiFA Labs, the sister company of Be! came on board to introduce AI to the public to help integrate it into their daily lives.

At present AiFA has global centres in India, Brazil, Turkey, and Guyana, with its office in Frisco Texas, USA.

She said: “For us, AiFA Labs, which is our sister company, they integrated for us a WhatsApp chat AI bot. So what that does, it actually allows us to onboard customers through WhatsApp. So everybody knows how to use WhatsApp. It’s easy. It takes you through the entire process, and it’s what we use.”

According to AiFA Labs, Chief Executive Officer, Harish Mandadi, there are two parts to the services offered: “One is the Generative AI solutions, and the other is the HAI computer vision.”

He pointed out that the Generative AI solutions are AiFA Labs’ very own Cerebro platform, which helps businesses accelerate their AI journey quickly. While Human AI (HAI) is the software combination of hardware, where intelligent cameras will help to monitor areas in terms of keeping it secure or to improve business processes.

The first expo hosted by the company was described as a success as enthusiasts visited booths, and interacted with staff to learn more about AI, and the companies’ role in introducing safe AI and financial solutions to Guyanese.

For more information on these services and products offered by both companies persons can visit the AiFA Labs website: https://www.aifalabs.com/about and Be! at https://beaifa.hellobe.com/chat.