GMSA condemns Venezuelan naval threats in Guyanese waters

THE Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has joined a growing list of local and international organisations in publicly condemning Venezuela’s incursion into Guyana’s waters on Saturday.

The following is the full statement that the entity issued on Sunday:

“The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) strongly condemns the unlawful incursion by Venezuelan naval vessels into Guyanese maritime territory, threatening the ExxonMobil’s Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) unit operating within the internationally recognized Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Guyana.

This action by Venezuela represents a direct violation of international law, which all states are required to uphold, and threatens not only Guyana’s territorial sovereignty but also the stability and economic security of our region. The GMSA stands in full solidarity with the Government of Guyana and supports all diplomatic and legal measures to ensure that our country’s rights are upheld under the 1899 Arbitral Award and the ongoing proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Guyana has experienced significant growth driven by the stability and security that our nation has upheld. This unwarranted act of aggression threatens the economic progress of our business community, jeopardizes multinational interests and the broader investor confidence.

We remain steadfast in our advocacy for peace, stability, and regional cooperation and urge all stakeholders to unequivocally condemn Venezuela’s reckless provocations. A diplomatic resolution must be pursued, but the onus remains on Venezuela to respect international law and uphold mutual respect.”