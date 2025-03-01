News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
STEMGuyana partners with Scotiabank to sustain ‘Learning Pods’ programme
Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana; Alisha Koulen, Operations Manager, STEMGuyana; Justin Thompson, Senior Manager, Country Management Office, Scotiabank Guyana; Elsie Harry, Board Member and Fundraising Coordinator, STEMGuyana; and Bibi Alli, Senior Manager. Operations and Administration, Scotiabank Guyana display STEM-branded tokens
Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana; Alisha Koulen, Operations Manager, STEMGuyana; Justin Thompson, Senior Manager, Country Management Office, Scotiabank Guyana; Elsie Harry, Board Member and Fundraising Coordinator, STEMGuyana; and Bibi Alli, Senior Manager. Operations and Administration, Scotiabank Guyana display STEM-branded tokens

STEMGuyana has announced a significant partnership with Scotiabank Guyana to sustain and enhance its Learning Pods Programme.
According to a press release, this learning initiative was founded during the COVID19 pandemic to correct learning loss among school-aged children, and currently provides after-school enrichment in Science, Mathematics, English, Technology, Robotics, and Coding for primary and secondary school children across Guyana.

Approaching its four-year anniversary, the Learning Pods Programme features 30 functioning pods across the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.
Through this partnership, Scotiabank Guyana has committed G$6,624M to STEMGuyana’s Learning Pods initiative for the 2025 academic year.

This investment, made through the ScotiaRISE programme, underscores Scotiabank’s dedication to education and youth empowerment by equipping learners with essential academic and digital literacy skills.

“We are thrilled to have Scotiabank Guyana as a key partner in our mission to prepare young minds for the future,” Executive Director of STEMGuyana, Karen Abrams said.
She said: “This support will help us to expand our reach, improve programme quality, and ensure that more students—especially those from underserved communities—have access to world-class STEM education and critical thinking training.”

The Learning Pods initiative, initially funded by IDBLab, has already impacted thousands of students across Guyana, providing structured learning environments with trained coaches, interactive lessons, and mentorship opportunities.

With Scotiabank’s support, the programme will integrate additional resources focused on problem-solving, and digital skills to better prepare students for academic and career success.

SCOTIABANK’S COMMITMENT TO EDUCATION
As part of this collaboration, Scotiabank will also facilitate learning sessions on financial literacy for Learning Pod students and their parents/guardians. The bank’s support aligns with its broader commitment to economic resilience and youth empowerment across the Caribbean.

“Education is critical in enriching the lives of our youth and helping them grow. Through this partnership with STEMGuyana we continue to support the development of our country’s youth by providing the educational support they need so that they can realise their full potential, achieve success, and bolster their life opportunities,” Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana, Nafeeza Gaffoor said.

LOOKING AHEAD
STEMGuyana and Scotiabank will work together throughout 2025 to track programme impact and ensure that students demonstrate measurable improvements in their academic performance, digital literacy, and confidence in financial management. A comprehensive impact report will be published at the end of the program, highlighting key achievements.

Persons interested in more information about the STEMGuyana Learning Pods Programme and partnership opportunities were advised to visit https://stemguyana.com/ or contact Alisha Koulen at 592-616-4454.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.