STEMGuyana partners with Scotiabank to sustain ‘Learning Pods’ programme

STEMGuyana has announced a significant partnership with Scotiabank Guyana to sustain and enhance its Learning Pods Programme.

According to a press release, this learning initiative was founded during the COVID19 pandemic to correct learning loss among school-aged children, and currently provides after-school enrichment in Science, Mathematics, English, Technology, Robotics, and Coding for primary and secondary school children across Guyana.

Approaching its four-year anniversary, the Learning Pods Programme features 30 functioning pods across the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.

Through this partnership, Scotiabank Guyana has committed G$6,624M to STEMGuyana’s Learning Pods initiative for the 2025 academic year.

This investment, made through the ScotiaRISE programme, underscores Scotiabank’s dedication to education and youth empowerment by equipping learners with essential academic and digital literacy skills.

“We are thrilled to have Scotiabank Guyana as a key partner in our mission to prepare young minds for the future,” Executive Director of STEMGuyana, Karen Abrams said.

She said: “This support will help us to expand our reach, improve programme quality, and ensure that more students—especially those from underserved communities—have access to world-class STEM education and critical thinking training.”

The Learning Pods initiative, initially funded by IDBLab, has already impacted thousands of students across Guyana, providing structured learning environments with trained coaches, interactive lessons, and mentorship opportunities.

With Scotiabank’s support, the programme will integrate additional resources focused on problem-solving, and digital skills to better prepare students for academic and career success.

SCOTIABANK’S COMMITMENT TO EDUCATION

As part of this collaboration, Scotiabank will also facilitate learning sessions on financial literacy for Learning Pod students and their parents/guardians. The bank’s support aligns with its broader commitment to economic resilience and youth empowerment across the Caribbean.

“Education is critical in enriching the lives of our youth and helping them grow. Through this partnership with STEMGuyana we continue to support the development of our country’s youth by providing the educational support they need so that they can realise their full potential, achieve success, and bolster their life opportunities,” Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana, Nafeeza Gaffoor said.

LOOKING AHEAD

STEMGuyana and Scotiabank will work together throughout 2025 to track programme impact and ensure that students demonstrate measurable improvements in their academic performance, digital literacy, and confidence in financial management. A comprehensive impact report will be published at the end of the program, highlighting key achievements.

Persons interested in more information about the STEMGuyana Learning Pods Programme and partnership opportunities were advised to visit https://stemguyana.com/ or contact Alisha Koulen at 592-616-4454.