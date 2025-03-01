Shipping Association charts new course with fresh leadership

THE Shipping Association of Guyana (SAG) has set sail into a new era of leadership following its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a press release, the organisation elected a new Management Committee, with Komal Singh taking the helm as Chairman, and Alan Newark stepping into the role of Vice-Chairman.

The newly formed executive committee brings together a diverse group of industry professionals, including Glenis Hodge, Gidel Thomside, Jennifer Prashad, Nalini Jamuna, Chandradat Chintamani, Hayley Gilbert, Gobin Persaud, and Prittipaul Singh (Jr). Philip Fernandes, the immediate past chairman, will continue to lend his expertise to the committee.

In his inaugural address, Chairman Singh wasted no time in outlining the Association’s immediate priorities. At the forefront is the urgent need to dredge the Demerara River channel, a critical initiative to accommodate larger vessels and enhance shipping efficiency.

This focus aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise Guyana’s port infrastructure, and streamline trade logistics.

The SAG’s commitment to improving maritime infrastructure comes at a pivotal time for Guyana’s economy. The country has experienced remarkable growth in its maritime sector, with a significant increase in vessel traffic and crude oil exports.

In 2024 alone, Guyana moved 167 lifts of crude to various countries, globally, underscoring the sector’s vital role in the nation’s economic expansion.

Looking ahead, the SAG has set its sights on hosting the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA) Annual Conference in 2026. This prestigious event is expected to draw over 400 delegates from around the world, positioning Guyana as a focal point for regional and international maritime discussions.

The Association’s proactive approach aligns with the government’s strategic investments in the maritime sector. Recent initiatives include allocating over one billion dollars to modernise port facilities, upgrading navigational safety equipment, and developing a national maritime economy plan. These efforts aim to enhance Guyana’s competitiveness, and create a sustainable future for all stakeholders in the maritime industry.