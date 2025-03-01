Waramuri residents secure jobs on crucial concrete road project

SOME 30 residents of Waramuri, Region One, have secured employment on a one kilometre concrete road project that will improve access to and within the village.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Works, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Friday inspected the ongoing works, which is the fulfillment of a commitment by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to the residents.

The minister encouraged the indigenous workers to develop their skills so they could be transferred to upcoming road projects in surrounding communities.

Workers who had received training from the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit, already executed works at White Water, Region One.

Waramuri is further benefitting from the road project through the supply of wood, sand, and a concrete mixing truck.

Minister Indar was accompanied by Member of Parliament Sarah Brown, Vice-Chairman Anasha Peters, and a community leader.