News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ukraine: Guterres says ‘Enough is Enough’ as war reaches three-year mark
UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Irpin, Ukraine, in April 2022 (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe)
UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Irpin, Ukraine, in April 2022 (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe)

TODAY marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law and the UN Secretary-General has renewed his call for de-escalation and an end to the conflict.

“On this tragic occasion, I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace – one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and resolutions of the General Assembly,” António Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe, but also to the very foundations and core principles of the UN.

“Enough is Enough,” he said. “After three years of death and destruction, I once again call for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities.”

The Secretary-General said he welcomes all efforts to a just and inclusive peace, adding that the UN stands ready to support these initiatives. (UN)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.