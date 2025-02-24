Intoxicated businessman held for allegedly murdering wife

-victim’s body bore 12 gunshot wounds

KENESHA Marie Juman Vaughn, a 27-year-old housewife of Lot 1179 Section ‘A’ Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old reputed husband on Saturday during an argument.

Police said that the alleged shooter, Marlon DaSilva, was intoxicated at the time of the incident and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to a police statement, the woman was killed at the home she shared with the suspect, who is a businessman and licensed firearm holder, at about 20:00hrs on the above-mentioned day.

“At about 20:00hrs last night, the suspect arrived home and met the victim, who was at the time inside the kitchen. A heated argument started between them and the suspect dealt the victim a slap, after which she ran for a knife and approached the suspect, who pulled out his firearm from his front pants waist and discharged several rounds in the victim’s direction hitting her about the body. She fell to the ground immediately.

“The suspect then contacted the police who responded and rushed the victim to the Diamond Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving treatment.

“Detectives processed and photographed the entire scene and four (4) 9MM cases and three (3) suspected projectiles were recovered from the scene.

“Police examined the body at the Diamond Hospital and 12 injuries (entry and exit) suspected to be gunshot wounds, were discovered on her body,” the police said in a press release.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Several persons were contacted and interviewed. All exhibits were marked, sealed, and lodged at the Golden Grove Police Station the police said, before revealing that Da Silva was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“A breathalyser test was done on the suspect who is in police custody. The results showed his alcohol level was 83%. Note the legally prescribed limit is 35%,” the release said.

The police disclosed that initial investigations also revealed that the suspect was consuming alcohol at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street when the victim called and asked him to come home. According to the police, this annoyed DaSilva.

Investigations are ongoing.