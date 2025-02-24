Mashramani 2025: An explosion of colours, good vibes and countless vendors

GUYANA celebrated its 55th Republic Anniversary on Sunday with the much-anticipated float parade, which started from the corner of Main and Church Streets before proceeding to Vlissengen Road and ending at the National Park.

The route was lined with a sizable crowd. Braving the mid-afternoon heat, persons sat on blankets, on chairs, and in vehicles, while some chose to stand to get a better view of the passing floats and the jubilant revelers who were adorned in colourful, intricate designs.

There was no shortage of vendors selling cold beverages, food, and other snacks, and there was cooking on-the-spot. Fish and chips, grilled meats and barbecue were some of the food items that were hot, freshly made, and ready to be eaten.

Mashramani 2025 was an explosion of colours. Some of the costumes and floats depicted the colours of our national flag, and were complemented by neon and other bright colours.

Mashramani in Guyana is a big thing, a time when people put a lot of effort into preparing meals and coming out as a family to picnic and spend the day watching the floats go by.

This year, there were more vendors than actual people, but as evening approached, more people came out to socialise and make the most of the event.

Vishal Narine, one of the many food vendors along the route, told the Guyana Chronicle that he is from ‘Big Franky’, a grilled-food business based in Kitty. Narine and his co-workers were grilling chicken on-the-spot.

Narine said that ‘Big Franky’ is known for its signature cassava patties and grilled grey snapper among other foods.

The businessman stated that he has been in the business for the past two decades, and thanks to his father, who lived in Texas, USA. he has mastered the art of grilling.

Jamal Harris, a beverage vendor, secured a spot at the corner of Thomas Lands and Vlissengen Road. According to him, business wasn’t as bright as before, and was slow, but he had cold drinks to keep everyone hydrated.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Philips, an overseas-based Guyanese who was out on Vlissengen Road told the Guyana Chronicle that she was very happy to be in Guyana for Mashramani 2025.

Clad in a dress depicting the Guyana flag, Philips was seated in a chair along with family members under a tent to soak up the event.

The 88-year-old reported that she left Guyana for London when she was 20 years old, and it is good to be back in the country of her birth.

“Being here, to see the float parade, the people, it makes me feel like I’m home. It is good vibes, and it shows the togetherness of our people today. And that is how it should be all the time, because I am proud to be Guyanese,” she said.

Along Vlissengen Road, this publication also met Charlie Bakhar, who was seated at the back of his minibus sipping a cold beverage as he watched people pass by.

The Kitty resident reported that every year, he would come out to see what was happening, and this year was no different.

Trevon Davidson, who was part of the Ministry of Public Works float, said that although he was trying to cope with heat exhaustion, he was enjoying himself thoroughly.

It was his third year being a part of the float parade.

As for Chennay Kurtzious, she wasn’t a part of any float parade, but she was dressed in a gold-and-black costume and stood along Church Street. She waved her Guyana flag proudly as the floats passed her.

It was evident that Christine McCoy was enjoying herself immensely as she danced to some Soca music behind a big truck. It was her first time participating in the float parade.

Just after 10:00hrs, a father and his son stopped their motorcycle on Church Street just in front of the National Library to take in the scenes.

“My son never saw it, so I wanted to bring him so he can experience a true Guyanese Mashramani, and then we will head home to Herstelling, East Bank Demerara,” he said.

Another father from East Coast Demerara was also there with his two children, and they were observing the first set of floats that were at the starting point.

A man with a large snake was also on the road displaying it, much to the amusement of some Chinese onlookers near Church Street and North Road.

It is safe to say that Guyanese and visitors alike, despite their age, background and the colour of their skin enjoyed this year’s Mash Day celebrations.