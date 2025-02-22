No need to rush: Finance Secretary says all Guyanese will receive cash grant

cheques valid for six months, can be deposited in ATMs

ALL registered Guyanese aged 18 and older will receive their GY$100,000 cash grant, and Finance Secretary, Sukrishnalall Pasha, has urged citizens not to rush to distribution centres. Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, Pasha emphasised that there was no need for large crowds, stating, “We don’t want people to endure any stress.” He added, “There is no need to panic; every eligible beneficiary will receive his or her cash grant.”

By the end of Friday, the Finance Ministry expects to distribute approximately 260,000 cheques, with distribution centres operating in all coastal regions.

Pasha assured the public that cheques will be available from now through early March, with centres remaining open for those who have yet to uplift their cheques. Officials in various areas have already begun notifying individuals to collect their cheques from designated centres.

He noted that many people tend to flock to the centres on the first day, seeking immediate access to their funds. “Most persons are coming on the first day. All want their money at the same time,” he explained. To alleviate this issue, a distribution schedule was created to span multiple days, particularly in larger areas, to ensure that everyone can be served comfortably. “Based on the turnout, we will determine if the distribution period should be extended,” he added.

Importantly, Pasha highlighted that the cheques are valid for six months and can be updated. He advised beneficiaries to utilise the mechanisms available at the banks to encash their cheques, noting that they could be deposited in ATM machines for convenience.

So far, cheques have been printed for just under 600,000 verified individuals, and registration will continue for those who missed the first cycle, which ran from last year to earlier this year. Pasha emphasised the importance of traceability and transparency in the distribution process. “Even after the mass distribution, we will continue at designated sites,” he stated.

He explained that following widespread distribution, the remaining cheques will be delivered to the designated NDCs. Beneficiaries may collect their cheques from the NDCs if they were unable to receive them during the recent distribution.