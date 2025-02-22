$277.9M magistrate’s court commissioned at Mabaruma

A NEW $277.9 million Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court was commissioned in Region One on Friday, signalling another significant milestone in improving access to judicial services locally.

The facility is within walking distance from the township and will serve far-flung communities across the region including White Water and Tobago Hill.

Acting President, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips was on site for the commissioning ceremony.

He was joined by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George.

The prime minister affirmed the PPP/C administration’s dedication to ensuring the constitutional rights of every Guyanese are realised in practice and not just on paper.

“Today, our government reaffirms our commitment to these principles by bringing judicial services closer to the people of Region One. No longer should anyone have to endure long, costly journeys to urban centres in search of justice,” he stated.

The PM added that this focus on equal access extends beyond the justice sector, encompassing every aspect of national development.

He referenced several development projects that fall under his gamut, such as the ICT Access and E-Services Project, which bridges the digital divide in hinterland and remote communities, and the Solar Home Systems Project, which has brought reliable electricity to 140,000 citizens in hinterland and remote areas.

“These are all part of a holistic approach that supports other development initiatives such as those we see today, which are directly contributing to the strengthening of the administration of justice and are crucial in ensuring that the courts in our hinterland function with the same level of efficiency as those in our urban centres,” he said.

AG Nandlall outlined the government’s strides thus far in expanding access to legal services.

A Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority office was established in Mabaruma last year to ensure residents no longer need to travel to Georgetown or Essequibo to access services like business registration and registration of deed polls.

Similar offices have also been established in Bartica, Lethem and Port Kaituma, with plans to have one in each of the ten administrative regions.

He also mentioned the construction of Magistrate’s Courts in other remote areas like Mahdia, Bartica, Vigilance, and Port Kaituma.

“This is by the design. Our government plans to ensure that every citizen of our country wheresoever geographically located must, as a matter of right, enjoy equally with his counterparts, wherever they are…the same quality and quantity of services,” he said.

The legal affairs minister said the new court is an undisputed illustration of the government’s commitment to the rule of law and represents its strong working relationship with the judiciary.

He said these courts are on par with international standards and are equipped with modern features such as audio/visual recording and virtual hearing facilities.

Substantial investments are also being made in software to enable electronic litigation so that legal proceedings can be digitised and streamlined.

The AG also pointed to legislative efforts like the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion, Plea Agreement and Assistance Agreement) Act 2024 and the new Criminal Law Procedure (Paper Committals) Act 2024, aimed at streamlining the judicial process.

“From every conceivable perspective, our government has been working diligently in partnership with the judiciary to deliver to the people of Guyana a quality justice system and a justice system that our people deserve,” the AG said.

The event was also marked by the launch of the first-ever flag of the judiciary. It features horizontal red, cream and black bars, complemented with the image of Lady Justice.

The flag flies as a beaming symbol of the court’s mission to uphold the rule of law, and its vision to encourage and maintain public trust and confidence by exemplifying accountability, and efficiency in the judicial system.

Mayor of Mabaruma, His Worship Trevi Leung; Regional Chairperson Brentnol Ashley, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Sueanna Lovell; other regional officials and members of the Disciplined Services were also in attendance. (DPI)