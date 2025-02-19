‘You are true heroes, patriots for standing firm in the face of adversity’

–President Ali tells injured soldiers during visit at GPHC

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening visited the injured soldiers at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the recent attack on a military patrol.

He was deeply moved by their resilience and courage. All six soldiers—2LT Ansel Murray, SGT Andre Frazer, SGT Kevon Davis, CPL Kevin Henry, LCPL Troy Yorrick, and PTE Ezra Samuel—are in stable condition and receiving the best possible medical care.

The President expressed how proud Guyana is of its servicemen, describing them as true heroes and patriots who stood firm as a unit in the face of adversity. He also met with their relatives, offering his and the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

Dr. Ali reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the brave men, and emphasised that their well-being remains a top priority. (Office of the President)