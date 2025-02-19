Venezuela’s Ambassador summoned…Guyana expresses outrage over attack on country’s soldiers

–demands redress, reminds Bolivarian Republic of legal obligation to not allow its territory to be used to attack other nations

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, on Tuesday summoned Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Guyana, Carlos Perez, to condemn and demand redress for a recent armed attack on a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) supply vessel navigating in Guyanese waters between Eteringbang and Makapa.

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the attack by a group of heavily armed men firing on the GDF vessel from Venezuelan territory, injured six GDF troops, all with gunshot wounds.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but some of the wounded had to be evacuated for medical treatment.

While an investigation is in progress, preliminary indications are that the perpetrators are members of Venezuelan criminal gangs who operate with impunity on Venezuela’s side of the international border.

Minister Todd told Venezuela’s Ambassador that Guyana is outraged by the attack, and that it holds Venezuela responsible.

He reminded the ambassador that, under international law, Venezuela is responsible for any harm caused to Guyana or its nationals by persons acting from Venezuelan territory, including private individuals unaffiliated with the Venezuelan Government or Armed Forces.

The minister insisted that Venezuela comply with its international obligation not to allow its territory to be used to harm a neighbouring state, and its duty to eliminate the presence of Venezuelan criminal gangs in the border region, and to prevent any future attacks on Guyana.

Noting that Venezuela maintains a significant military presence in the region, despite the absence of a security threat from Guyana, Minister Todd insisted that Venezuela deploy these assets against the criminal gangs within its territory that constitute a threat to both states.

He further expressed his concern about the ambassador’s failure to denounce the incident, and Venezuela’s failure, thus far, to take any action to pursue, apprehend or bring to justice the perpetrators.

“Inaction,” he warned, “is complicity, and Guyana will not hesitate to fully exercise its rights under international law to hold Venezuela accountable.”