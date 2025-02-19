Guyana, Dominican Republic make steady progress in achieving mutual goals

–President Abinader says, hails President Ali for visionary, dynamic leadership

PRESIDENT of The Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader, on Tuesday highlighted that it is both timely and essential for ties between his country and Guyana to be strengthened, as he added that the two countries are collaborating on many fronts.

Abinader made this charge during his address on day one of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

He reasoned that in a global context marked by uncertainty, there has never been a more critical time to join forces, reaffirm bonds and move forward together, towards shared development and prosperity.

Against this backdrop, the President examined the progress made on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) which was signed during Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s visit to The Dominican Republic in 2023.

This MoU encompassed oil-exploration potential, the establishment of an oil refinery and a petrochemical plant for fertiliser production, food security for both countries and the exchange of trade information and data.

Abinader indicated that in relation to oil exploration, The Dominican Republic is ready to finalise an agreement in this regard.

“Following extensive studies and exchange between our commissions, The Dominican Republic is now ready to finalise an agreement…,” he said.

Regarding the oil refinery, Abinader noted that this represents a major financial and industrial decision that requires long-term strategic planning and as such, they are analysing various alternatives that will soon be presented to their Guyanese counterparts.

In other areas of collaboration, he noted that Guyana’s Ministry of Labour and The Dominican Institute for Technical Vocational Training (INFOTEP) have agreed to the operational framework for training highly skilled technicians for industries and businesses.

This platform, he said, will enable Guyana to establish a specialised entity for training in a sustainable, cost-effective and high-quality manner which has been very successful in The Dominican Republic.

In the field of agriculture, Abinader said that the Association of Dominican Agri-Business Entrepreneurs are exchanging projects with their Guyanese counterparts to establish enterprises using advanced technologies for essential crops in high demand.

“The goal is to leverage Guyana’s vast lands and enviable productive conditions, ensuring high-yield profitability and achieving the food security that we all aspire for our countries,” Abinader noted.

Further, The Dominican Republic President added that his government has already completed a feasibility study for establishing a petrochemical fertiliser plant primarily for urea at a time when global supply remains frustrated.

This plant, he noted, will meet the needs of both nations solidifying food-security efforts.

Meanwhile, Abinader while highlighting the various aspects of collaboration between the two countries, hailed President Ali’s visionary and dynamic leadership.

Abinader further noted that President Ali’s vision further aligns with the Government of The Dominican Republic’s vision to have the nations not only supply raw materials, but also play a central role in the industries.

With this, President Abinader commended Guyana for its unwavering commitment to peace and the preservation of its national integrity.

Further, he indicated that they recognise Guyana’s commitment to democracy and social commitment and as such, affirmed The Dominican Republic’s support of Guyana and added that they will always stand by Guyana as an ally and friend.