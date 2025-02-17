‘Transnational crime must never see a welcoming home in Guyana’ -President Ali

LEVERAGING technology and strategic partnerships, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has been urged to remain vigilant and proactive in combatting transnational crime.

This was a charge delivered by President, Dr Irfaan Ali during his address at the opening ceremony of the GDF officers conference.

“Human trafficking and the illegal movement of firearms across our borders pose significant challenges to Guyana’s security and stability,” the President stated. “The economic implosion in Venezuela has contributed to a migrant crisis that has increased vulnerabilities along our borders. Criminal networks exploit these conditions, engaging in illicit activities that undermine our national security, fuel violence, and erode the rule of law.”

Emphasising that transnational crime knows no borders, President Ali made it clear that such activities are a threat not only to Guyana, but to the entire region also. He stressed that dismantling these criminal networks requires a united, regional approach.

“The scourge of transnational crime is not confined by borders. It requires a coordinated and robust response to dismantle networks that profit from human suffering and instability,” President Ali declared. “These operations must never see a welcoming home in Guyana.”

The President called on the GDF to intensify its efforts, leveraging advanced intelligence, technology and strategic partnerships to disrupt criminal activities that threaten national security.

Guyana, he noted, must remain vigilant and proactive.

President Ali emphasised that collaboration with regional organisations, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Regional Security System, is vital in tackling these shared threats. He underscored the importance of strengthening regional security, not just for Guyana, but for the prosperity and stability of the Caribbean as a whole.

“Transnational crime is a shared problem that demands a collective solution.

“By working closely with organisations such as CARICOM, the Regional Security System and international partners, the GDF can advance its capacity to monitor borders, intercept illicit shipments and prosecute those involved in criminal activities, and we are investing in the assets to allow us to do this.”

President Ali stressed that strengthening regional co-operation will not only bolster Guyana’s security, but also contribute to the stability and prosperity of the entire Caribbean region.