Hess agrees to finance Guyana, Mount Sinai partnership for another three years -President Ali

THE Hess Corporation has agreed to continue its support of the monumental healthcare partnership between Guyana and the Mount Sinai Health System.

This is according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali who made this disclosure at a recent event during which he noted that building out world-class health services also includes establishing and maintaining world-class partnerships.

The Government of Guyana entered into a partnership with Mount Sinai and Hess in 2022 to help overhaul the country’s entire health system.

The Head of state said: “I’m pleased to tell you that Hess Corporation has agreed to continue financing the Mount Sinai partnership for another three years.”

In addition to this, President Ali indicated that through this partnership, Mount Sinai will be coming to assist in the building out of a modern oncology centre here that will treat cancer.

With this, he said that they are not only looking at diagnostics but also building the facilities for treatment.

Outside of that, Dr Ali said that they are also engaging in discussions for rehabilitative care and in April, a team from Mount Sinai will be in Guyana to discuss a modular manner in which rehabilitative care centres can be built across the country.

The monumental partnership agreement was signed in July 2022 during which President Ali had indicated that transforming Guyana’s health system was the target and with this in mind, the best possible allies were contacted with Mount Sinai identified as a viable partner.

At that time, he had indicated that the Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporations was not only interested in opening the path for the partnership, but was also interested in being directly part of the collaboration.

As such, Hess’ investment in the partnership was close to US$32 million.

The agreement has three components: the first of which saw Mount Sinai working closely with the Health Ministry to strengthen primary healthcare across the country.

They are also working on the development of a health informatics system and change management at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Further, there in ongoing collaboration with the private sector to develop a cardiovascular centre for excellence and setting up of an oncology centre.