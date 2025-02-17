ERC investigating David Hinds’ derogatory remarks directed at Afro-Guyanese

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) disclosed on Sunday that it has taken note of several negative remarks made by David Hinds on his online show aired on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In a statement, the commission said it is currently scrutinising and investigating the statements made, which are believed to have the potential to “sow division and disrupt social harmony.”

During his ‘Politics 101’ programme, Hinds launched an attack on Afro-Guyanese who have exercised their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice.

He described them as “lick bottoms, house slaves,” and “sellouts” for not subscribing to his political ideology.

“We’re talking to black people, those of us who are on the right side of the fence, we’re talking to you, to help us to bring them ‘lick bamz**’ Africans on the right side of the fence,” the WPA Co-Leader said, later adding,

“And some of you lick a**, lick beet** Black people are running around the place [saying] ‘I am campaigning for the return of President Ali.’ Lick backside; that’s what y’all are. All of y’all.”

The ERC in its statement emphasised that it remains steadfast in its mandate to promote harmony and respect among all ethnic groups in Guyana.

“In accordance with its constitutional responsibilities, the commission has initiated a review of the statements made during the broadcast and is diligently assessing their impact.

“The commission assures the public that it is taking this matter seriously. Once

the investigation is concluded, the ERC will make public its findings and any

actions deemed necessary to uphold the principles of fairness, unity, and

respect,” the statement said.

In closing, the body urged all Guyanese, particularly public figures and content creators, to exercise responsibility in their communication—especially on public

platforms—to ensure that discussions remain constructive and do not

contribute to racial discord.

“The commission remains committed to fostering a society where mutual

respect prevails,” the statement added.

Hinds’ statements have caused outrage in some quarters. President, Dr Irfaan Ali has since expressed his deep frustration and disappointment over the divisive rhetoric used to demean a section of the Guyanese population, particularly from a party that once advocated for all Guyanese.

“What an injustice coming from people who inherit the party of Walter Rodney, a nationalist, a true Guyanese, a patriot, a man who fought for every Guyanese,” the President said in a live address on Thursday.

Further, President Ali expressed belief that the media’s silence on the issue reflects a selective approach by journalists, social commentators and transparency advocates even though Hinds’ comments were inflammatory and designed to instill fear among the population.

The minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has also condemned the attack launched by the WPA leader saying that as a central figure in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political machine, his words reflect the opposition’s approach to race and politics in Guyana.

Minister McCoy noted that Hinds’s outbursts expose the APNU’s toxic and divisive ideology, that it continues to peddle, “while pretending to be a party of inclusion for all Guyanese.”

The Association of People of African Descent (APAD) has condemned the WPA Leader for his vile and backward-thinking comments, while A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has described the remarks as “reckless and inflammatory.”