Figueira condemns Hinds’ ‘divisive and dangerous’ rhetoric

-says language used was deliberate, undermines the foundation of our democracy

OPPOSITION Parliamentarian Jermaine Figueira has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader, David Hinds, noting that the language used was callous, divisive and offensive.

Figueira made these comments in an opinion piece which he posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Before dealing with Hinds’ remarks, the young politician spoke about the power of words, particular those coming from political leaders. He spent some time addressing the positive impacts of Guyana’s “evolution” and its link to vigilance, unity, and, most importantly, responsible leadership.

Turning his attention to hinds, he noted that the statements that the WPA leader uttered on his programme have the potential to deepen ethnic tensions in Guyana.

“The deliberate and feral use of language that has the ability to perpetuate ethnic division and social strife, irrespective of the message he believes he was seeking to communicate, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Figueira wrote.

He added, “I condemn them unequivocally!”

To this end, he wrote that significant progress has been made in fostering national cohesion and further warned that the type of rhetoric spewed by Hinds could reverse those gains.

“For much of our past, our society was divided along ethnic and racial lines, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and discord. Yet, today, we stand in a far better place as a nation… despite our historical challenges, we have made tremendous strides as a people towards unity and coexistence,” Figueira said.

He further emphasised the responsibility of leaders to foster inclusivity, arguing that divisive language threatens Guyana’s democratic foundations.

“When a leader, especially one who claims to represent a specific ethnic group, uses language that is exclusionary, intolerant, or dismissive of others, it undermines the very foundation of our democracy,” he wrote.

Against this backdrop, he added that all should remember that words can either unite or divide and as such, everyone should strive to use their voices to inspire peace for unity and progress.

He further stressed that no political or ethnic group should assume superiority over another and that all Guyanese must work together to build an inclusive society.

Figueira indicated that it is only by embracing strength in diversity and fostering a spirit of inclusivity that the aspirations of Guyana’s motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” can be truly achieved.

To this end, he urged citizens to reject divisive rhetoric and work towards a common future. “Our nation’s destiny is in our hands, and it is our duty, our moral responsibility to ensure that we pave a path that is inclusive, respectful, and united. Now, more than ever, we must stand together in demanding unity, equality, and equity for a forward, progressive destiny that offers opportunities for every Guyanese to experience prosperity at this juncture in our history.”

Last Monday, during his ‘Politics 101’ programme, Hinds launched an attack on Afro-Guyanese who have exercised their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice.

He described them as “lick bottoms, house slaves,” and “sellouts” for not subscribing to his political ideology.

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Sunday announced that it has initiated a review of the statements made by Hinds in keeping with its constitutional responsibilities and promised to “make public its findings and any actions deemed necessary to uphold the principles of fairness, unity, and

respect.”