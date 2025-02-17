New PAHO guide aims to improve early detection and survival rates of childhood cancer in Latin America and the Caribbean

ON the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, observed every February 15, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a new interactive guide aimed at improving the early diagnosis of childhood cancer, one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Early detection not only increases the chances of cure but also significantly improves the quality of life for both patients and their families,” said Dr. Mauricio Maza, PAHO’s regional cancer adviser. “With this new tool, we aim to equip healthcare teams with the necessary tools to act quickly and effectively,” he added.

Each year, an estimated 30,000 children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 10,000 lose their lives to the disease. While in high-income countries in the Americas, more than 80 per cent of children with cancer are cured, in the rest, the survival rate averages only 55 per cent.

The new guide is part of the Global Childhood Cancer Initiative, which seeks to reduce disparities in cancer survival rates by helping save more lives through early detection.

Developed by PAHO in collaboration with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Latin American Society of Paediatric Oncology (SLAOP), the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP), and a group of 130 regional experts, the material provides a practical framework for healthcare professionals to identify the signs and symptoms of cancer in its early stages.

With a comprehensive approach, the guide covers everything from initial assessment to symptom classification, providing specific actions to follow based on the severity of the case.

In this regard, the guide classifies care into three levels of urgency: red (immediate) for children with severe symptoms, immediate referral to a hospital with paediatric emergency services is recommended, yellow (priority) for less urgent but still critical cases, patients should be referred within 48 to 72 hours and green (scheduled) for cases that require further diagnostic studies, which can be scheduled.

“The implementation of this guide will not only optimise diagnostic times but also help reduce the long-term complications associated with delayed treatments,” emphasised Dr. Liliana Vásquez Ponce, PAHO’s technical officer for childhood cancer.

The guide also includes information on the most prevalent childhood cancers in the region, such as acute leukemias, central nervous system tumors, lymphomas, Wilms tumor, and retinoblastoma, detailing the symptoms, clinical history, physical exams, and necessary complementary studies for each type.

Additionally, it provides support tools, such as a glossary of medical terms and educational resources, to ensure healthcare professionals have the knowledge needed to implement best practices for early diagnosis. It also includes key public health indicators that will serve as benchmarks for health ministries and hospital directors, facilitating the monitoring and evaluation of childhood cancer early detection programmes.

VIRTUAL COURSE ON EARLY DIAGNOSIS OF CHILDHOOD CANCER

In addition to the guide, PAHO offers a free course on its Virtual Public Health Campus, designed to provide more in-depth training on the early diagnosis of childhood cancer. The course is specifically aimed at doctors and other healthcare workers, with the goal of strengthening their abilities to detect signs and symptoms in the earliest stages.

This course covers key aspects such as risk factors, initial management, and interpretation of complementary exams, all from a primary care perspective.

PAHO is also working through its Strategic Fund to expand access to essential cancer treatments, including paediatric formulations. In collaboration with key partners such as WHO, St. Jude, and UNICEF, the region is progressing toward the global goal of increasing childhood cancer survival rates to at least 60 per cent by 2030, with the aim of saving one million lives among children and adolescents worldwide. (PAHO)