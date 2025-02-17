Region Six residents overjoyed as cash grant distribution begins

AFTER months of wondering when they will receive the $100, 000 cash grant, residents of Region Six have expressed joy that the government has commenced the distribution of cheques in their region.

Speaking with members of the media, Dwight Punch stated that he will be putting his money to good use. He said: “I wish it could happen again. Next year, the other year, it could continue…no problem.”

Another resident, Shanta Devi Roopnarine related that she feels very happy that she was finally able to get her cheque.

Meanwhile, Basdeo Dindyal, a resident of Black Bush Polder, said: “I thank the President for this $100,000 voucher, and I feel good about it.”

According to Dindyal, “The cash grant will benefit me for good things because what I need I gonna buy.”

Additionally, Kishan Singh related that he has been waiting for a long time to collect his cash grant. He told reporters that, “I appreciate getting this cheque. I waited very long to get this.” The man noted that he has two children and will be using the money for their school needs.

Rice farmer Bekham Sukhdeo said he is also grateful for the cheque as it will be used by him in the best way possible.

The announcement of the one-off cash grant was made by President, Dr Irfaan Ali in October 2024. He has indicated then that every Guyanese aged 18 and older are eligible for the $100,000 cash grant.

The grant is part of a series of measures being rolled out by the government to improve the quality of life of every adult Guyanese, placing over $60 billion into their pockets.

The announcement of the cash grant attracted countrywide appreciation and praise from stakeholders across various sectors.

Persons interested in knowing where and when the cash grant will be distributed next can visit the Ministry of Finance Facebook page.