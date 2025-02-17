$8.7M gym opened at Citrus Grove

Caption: Minister of Housing and Water and Parliamentary Representative for Region One, the Honourable Collin D Croal, attended the opening of a new gym on the second floor of the Citrus Grove Community Centre in Region One. The project was done through the LCDS 2024 funds, with a total

investment of $8.7 million—$6.2 million for completing the second storey and $2.5 million for gym equipment. The facility provides residents with a dedicated space for fitness and wellness, promoting healthier lifestyles in the community. Also in attendance were Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the

Honourable Pauline Sukhai and other officials from the ministry, as well as regional and community representatives (Ministry of Housing photos)