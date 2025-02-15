President Ali highlights media silence on David Hinds’s ‘divisive, racist’ comments regarding Afro-Guyanese

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called out the media fraternity for its silence on the racist, derogatory, and disrespectful remarks made by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Leader David Hinds against Afro-Guyanese.

During a recent broadcast of his ‘Politics 101’ programme, Hinds launched an attack on Afro-Guyanese who have exercised their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice.

He described them as “lick bottoms, house slaves,” and “sellouts” for not subscribing to his political ideology.

President Ali expressed his deep frustration and disappointment over the divisive rhetoric used to demean a section of the Guyanese population, particularly from a party that once advocated for all Guyanese.

“What an injustice coming from people who inherit the party of Walter Rodney, a nationalist, a true Guyanese, a patriot, a man who fought for every Guyanese,” the President said in a live address on Thursday.

President Ali believes the media’s silence on the issue reflects a selective approach by journalists, social commentators and transparency advocates even though Hinds’ comments were inflammatory and designed to instill fear among the population.

He stated that the agenda of outrage is only directed at certain groups, particularly those seeking to unseat the PPP/C government in the upcoming general and regional elections.

“They have made it very clear that their only motive and interest is to bring together every force that would help them in their unachievable idea of removing the PPP/C from government,” the President said.

According to him, these efforts will prove futile because the government’s vast achievements speak for themselves and the people recognise and appreciate these accomplishments.

The Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy has also condemned the attack launched by the WPA leader.

He said Hinds is a central figure in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political machine and his words reflect the opposition’s approach to race and politics in Guyana.

Minister McCoy noted that Hinds’s outbursts expose the APNU’s toxic and divisive ideology, that it continues to peddle, “while pretending to be a part of inclusion for all Guyanese.”

The Association of the People of African Descent (APAD) condemned the WPA Leader for his vile and backward-thinking comments.

The association has underscored its belief that every Guyanese, regardless of race and creed, has the right to align with a political party of their choice. “It is contrary to the values of respect and unity that we strive to uphold. APAD roundly condemns David Hinds and any form of divisive rhetoric that seeks to demean or diminish our people,” APAD stated. (DPI)