ERC closes investigation into alleged racist remarks at Burrowes School of Art

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has concluded its investigation into an alleged incident of racist remarks at the Burrowes School of Art, following a complaint by Mr. Ivor Thom on September 7, 2024. Despite extensive investigative efforts, the Commission was unable to identify the individual involved, leading to the closure of the case.

The investigation was initiated after a news article on September 21, 2024, reported the resignation of a Burrowes School of Art administrator over racially offensive remarks. Mr. Thom filed his complaint on September 30, 2024, detailing his encounter with the alleged offender.

In response, the ERC undertook a series of investigative measures, including canvassing the area, gathering additional eyewitness statements, and attempting to secure video footage. The Commission also sought assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, as well as the Protected Areas Commission. Despite these extensive efforts, no information was obtained that could lead to the identification of the accused.

On January 3, 2025, the ERC contacted Mr. Thom to update him on the investigation’s progress. During the conversation, he expressed his desire to consider the matter closed and stated that no further action was necessary. The ERC subsequently sent a formal letter on January 8, 2025, requesting written confirmation of his position. However, no response has been received to date.

Given the lack of new evidence and Mr. Thom’s verbal closure of the matter, the ERC has decided to close the investigation. The Commission expressed disappointment that despite exhaustive efforts, the case could not proceed due to the inability to identify the individual involved.

The ERC emphasized the importance of providing sufficient and verifiable information when reporting incidents of ethnic discrimination, as this is crucial for conducting thorough and meaningful investigations.

Reaffirming its commitment to promoting ethnic harmony and good relations among all Guyanese, the ERC encouraged the public to continue reporting incidents of ethnic discrimination and to cooperate fully during investigations.

This case serves as a reminder of the challenges involved in addressing sensitive matters of racial and ethnic discrimination and highlights the importance of community cooperation in promoting social harmony.