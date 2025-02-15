Norton brushes aside Hinds’ attack on Afro-Guyanese

–simply says he would have chosen different language

LEADER of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton has brushed aside Co-Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds’ recent attacks on independent-minded Afro-Guyanese.

Norton, during a press conference on Friday, hopscotched around the contentious issue which has caused outrage in the public domain.

Afro-Guyanese were subjected to vile attacks by WPA Co-Leader Hinds, for daring to exercise their democratic right to align with a political party of their choice.

In Hinds’ show, ‘Politics 101,’ on Monday night, he opened the programme by insulting attacking the dignity of Afro-Guyanese.

He hurled a series of grotesque insults such as referring to them as “lick bottoms” and “house slaves.”

This is not the first time an executive of the WPA has been caught attempting to incite racial hostility.

In his programme, Hinds said there are a lot of “lick bottom” Afro-Guyanese. He continued his tirade for some time, continuously hurling verbal attacks towards Afro-Guyanese.

Hinds went on to describe this section of the Guyanese population as “sell outs,” adding, “All kind of talk they giving us, as to why they behaving like house slaves and slave catchers. We got to talk it as it is.”

Despite it being Black History Month as he highlighted, Hinds did not see it fit to use the opportunity and his platform to make uplifting comments, but instead he chose it to make derogatory statements directed at Afro-Guyanese, whom he claimed were not on the “right side.”

Norton when asked by the Guyana Chronicle to comment on the utterances by the WPA’s Co-Leader said: “Late last night I heard and I checked the details of what he said. I’ve heard people commenting on it and if what I heard is true, I would have chosen a different language.”

Although the PNCR and the WPA have formed a committee to explore the formation of a coalition, Norton said that he has no influence over what comes out of the WPA’s Co-Leader’s mouth.

“I have no say or control over what Mr. Hinds says,” Norton said.

The PNCR Leader further posited that no one should “decide that they have the right to determine” what someone says.

Hinds’ attack not only sought to denigrate Afro-Guyanese, but was an abhorrent attack on the core values of democracy, human dignity, and equity.

Adding to this, he attacked those Afro-Guyanese who have openly endorsed President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s leadership.

He said: “And some of you lick a*, lick beet* Black people are running around the place [saying] ‘I am campaigning for the return of President Ali.’ Lick backside; that’s what y’all are. All of y’all.”

He then criticised Afro-Guyanese for not supporting the opposition’s black leaders, showing a clear indication that he believes persons should not vote on policies.

If the opposition is elected to office and he is a part of the government, Hinds promised repercussions for those Afro-Guyanese whom he deemed as “lick bottoms.”