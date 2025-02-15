10,000 healthcare vouchers to roll out March in Linden

The government will roll out the $10,000 Universal Healthcare Voucher in Linden, Region Ten next month.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony made the announcement on Tuesday during the commissioning of Blueberry Hill Health Centre in Linden.

The initiative enables individuals to undergo medical tests at private or public health facilities, providing essential baseline health data.

The $5 billion programme is expected to benefit approximately 500,000 persons nationwide.

“We are trying to get a standardised price from [the private sector lab] so that this price can be across the country. We want people to be healthier. This country is going through a wave of prosperity and we want people to live long so that they can enjoy this prosperity that we have,” he explained.

The minister encouraged citizens to utilise other services, including the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, cervical cancer screening, and the eye-testing and spectacles voucher programme.

Minister Anthony also announced an expansion of the government’s eye-testing and spectacles voucher programme by lowering the age requirement from 65 to 50 years.

Currently, individuals under 18 and those over 65 are benefitting from a $2,000 voucher for an eye test and a $15,000 voucher if spectacles are needed.

Since its conception in June 2024, around 60,000 people have been supported through the programme. Nearly 55,000 individuals received an additional $15,000 for their spectacles.

Dr Anthony urged elderly citizens to get their eyes tested. He noted that those diagnosed with cataracts will be placed on a waiting list for free surgical removal. This procedure normally costs between $250,000 and $300,000 per eye in the private sector. This service will be provided free of cost by the government. (DPI)