Guyana deepens diplomatic ties with Spain
President Dr. Irfaan Ali and newly appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Guyana, Maria Cristina Perez Gutiérrez, share a toast during the official ceremony at the Office of the President
–as President Ali accepts Letters of Credence from new non-resident ambassador

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday morning, formally received the Letters of Credence from Maria Cristina Perez Gutiérrez, the newly appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Guyana. The official ceremony took place at the Office of the President.

Ambassador Perez Gutiérrez, who is based in Trinidad and Tobago, met with President Ali for brief discussions following the presentation of her credentials. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Guyana and Spain, with particular emphasis on co-operation in key areas such as agriculture and food security, oil and gas, and trade expansion.

President Ali underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations and fostering collaborative initiatives that will contribute to economic and social development.
The appointment of Ambassador Perez Gutiérrez marks a continued commitment by both countries to deepen diplomatic engagement and explore new opportunities for mutual benefit.

Guyana and Spain have shared longstanding diplomatic relations, with Spain supporting various initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean aimed at sustainable development and economic growth. The latest diplomatic engagement signals a renewed commitment to fostering stronger co-operation across multiple sectors.

