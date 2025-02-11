News Archives
Hurricanes occupy top spot after second round of matches in West Indies Championship
sports

ST. JOHN’s, Antigua, (CMC) – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes have taken over the top spot from defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) in the West Indies Championship after two rounds.
The Hurricanes were in fourth position on 22.4 points after their opening round win over the West Indies Academy, but now occupy the top spot on 45.4 points following their five-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions.

They hold a narrow .2 lead over the Harpy Eagles, who sit in second position on 45.2 points after their come-from-behind eight-wicket win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges.
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, the only other unbeaten team in the tournament, are in third position on 44.4 points.

The Scorpions occupy fourth position on 29.4 points, while the Barbados Pride are in fifth on 28.6 points, with both teams having a 1-1 record.
Meanwhile, the winless Combined Campuses and Colleges (7.2 points), Windward Islands Volcanoes (5.6 points) and West Indies Academy (4 points) bring up the rear.

