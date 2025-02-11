Jamaica poised for historic pink-ball Test pending Sabina Park light upgrades

JAMAICA’S cricket fans could be treated to seven nights of international cricket this July when Australia arrives for a Test match and two T20 Internationals, but that excitement hinges on the completion of crucial lighting upgrades at Sabina Park.

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President, Dr. Donovan Bennett, has revealed that the upcoming West Indies vs Australia Test match, scheduled for July 12-16, 2025, could mark Jamaica’s first-ever pink-ball Test match. This would be only the second pink-ball Test in the Caribbean, following the 2018 encounter between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Dr. Bennett spoke to Sportsmax.TV, emphasising the significance of upgrading Sabina Park’s lights, a move that would allow day-night Test cricket to become a reality in Jamaica.

“The match against Australia may be a pink-ball game. That is what is happening right now,” Dr. Bennett stated.

“So, if the Test match lasts as we hope it would, then we would have seven nights of cricket in Jamaica. I am a little excited about that—we have never had a pink-ball game.”

The decision to introduce a pink-ball Test would not only enhance fan engagement but also ensure prime-time television coverage, potentially attracting larger audiences both at the stadium and worldwide.

Dr. Bennett also highlighted the importance of crowd attendance, stating that Cricket West Indies (CWI) is currently assessing fan turnout across the Caribbean.

“One of the things that the CWI is looking at right now is an assessment of crowd sizes across the Caribbean, because there has been a tendency for some countries not to support the game at all. There is a Test match and two people turn up. So you may very well find that certain territories may end up with difficulty getting international games because of the response of the population.”

With Australia’s visit bringing a marquee Test match followed by T20Is on July 20 and 22, Dr. Bennett is hopeful that an energised Jamaican crowd will help secure the nation’s place as a prime destination for future international fixtures.

The JCA has been actively working to enhance Sabina Park’s infrastructure, starting with a USD$1 million high-definition scoreboard, donated by the Indian government. An Indian contractor is expected to arrive this week to begin the installation, which will significantly improve the viewing experience for both local spectators and global audiences watching on television.

The most pressing upgrade, however, is the lighting system, which is estimated to cost JMD$75 million (USD $500,000). Dr. Bennett confirmed that efforts to secure funding and complete the installation are progressing, raising optimism that Jamaica will indeed host its first-ever pink-ball Test match this July.

If all goes according to plan, Sabina Park could become the centre-piece of Caribbean cricket this summer, setting the stage for a historic and unforgettable series against Australia. (Sportsmax)