CWI increases term of President and Vice-President to three years

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced significant governance reforms, including the introduction of term limits for its President and Vice-President. The changes were approved at a Special Meeting of Members on Sunday.

The most notable reform is the implementation of a maximum of three terms of three years each for the President and Vice-President.

This measure, CWI says, is designed to ensure fresh leadership opportunities, and align the organisation with modern best practices.

In addition, the term of office for these positions has been extended from two to three years, effective from the next election in March 2025.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow described the reforms as a “defining moment” for West Indies cricket. He said the changes represent “a bold and uncompromising step” towards stronger, more transparent, and accountable leadership.

“This is not just reform; it is a necessary transformation,” Dr. Shallow added. “These changes lay the foundation for a more dynamic and forward-thinking institution, one that truly serves the best interests of West Indies cricket.”

Dr. Shallow acknowledged the extensive discussions and consultations that led to the reforms, including input from the Wehby Report.

He thanked the Full Member shareholders – Barbados Cricket Association, Guyana Cricket Board, Jamaica Cricket Association, Leeward Islands Cricket Board, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, and Windward Islands Cricket Board – for their support. He also expressed his appreciation to Don Wehby and his Task Force, along with former CWI President Ricky Skerritt, for their contributions.

While acknowledging that the decision on term limits was not unanimous, Dr. Shallow emphasised the unity within CWI. “Every territorial board stands united in one common purpose; to strengthen our organisation, uphold transparency, and secure a brighter future for West Indies cricket,” he said.

The term limit changes are part of a wider series of governance reforms implemented by CWI in recent years.