UG gets complimentary exhibition tickets, passes for ‘Energy Conference’

–to enhance youth involvement in crucial discussions

IN a step to further strengthen ties, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo recently presented the University of Guyana (UG) with 50 exhibition tickets and 20 complimentary delegate passes to be used by the institution’s students and lecturers.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg, presented the tickets and complimentary passes to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

In brief remarks, Chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference, Anthony J. Whyte, underscored the importance of this effort, stating that it is critical for the next generation to be given a front-row seat to Guyana’s development trajectory and the key players within that sphere.

“I believe it is our duty to ensure our youths have a place at this event, to not only learn as much as they can about Guyana’s oil and gas industry, but to also interact with some of the world’s leading conglomerates across 26 industries. These engagements can go a long way in helping our youths have a better understanding of the career path they may wish to take,” Whyte said.

The Chairman further added: “I look forward to welcoming the UG cohort to what will be the largest and most dynamic conference in our history; may they take advantage of the learning opportunities that await them come February 18 to 21, 2025.”

Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Martin expressed her appreciation to the Guyana Energy Conference for the tickets and complimentary passes, noting that students and lecturers are eager to participate in the highly-anticipated event.

The Guyana Energy Conference team expressed their thanks the University of Guyana in advance for its participation in the region’s premier event. Moreover, Guyana Energy Conference states that it remains committed to ensuring its platform is a source of inspiration and guidance for future leaders.