News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
UG gets complimentary exhibition tickets, passes for ‘Energy Conference’
Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg presenting the tickets and complimentary passes to Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin
Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg presenting the tickets and complimentary passes to Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin

–to enhance youth involvement in crucial discussions

IN a step to further strengthen ties, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo recently presented the University of Guyana (UG) with 50 exhibition tickets and 20 complimentary delegate passes to be used by the institution’s students and lecturers.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference, Kiana Wilburg, presented the tickets and complimentary passes to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

In brief remarks, Chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference, Anthony J. Whyte, underscored the importance of this effort, stating that it is critical for the next generation to be given a front-row seat to Guyana’s development trajectory and the key players within that sphere.

“I believe it is our duty to ensure our youths have a place at this event, to not only learn as much as they can about Guyana’s oil and gas industry, but to also interact with some of the world’s leading conglomerates across 26 industries. These engagements can go a long way in helping our youths have a better understanding of the career path they may wish to take,” Whyte said.
The Chairman further added: “I look forward to welcoming the UG cohort to what will be the largest and most dynamic conference in our history; may they take advantage of the learning opportunities that await them come February 18 to 21, 2025.”

Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Martin expressed her appreciation to the Guyana Energy Conference for the tickets and complimentary passes, noting that students and lecturers are eager to participate in the highly-anticipated event.

The Guyana Energy Conference team expressed their thanks the University of Guyana in advance for its participation in the region’s premier event. Moreover, Guyana Energy Conference states that it remains committed to ensuring its platform is a source of inspiration and guidance for future leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.