Region Five gets further boost to strengthen drainage system

–with new excavators

THE residents and farmers of Region Five now have a better chance of mitigating floods and developing irrigation, as all 10 Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) of the region are now equipped with their own mini excavators.

This milestone was met on Saturday, when Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha officially handed over four excavators to four NDCs in the region.

The NDCs that benefited were Blairmont/Gilderland, Rosignol/Zeelust, Union/Narstight, and Bath/Woodley Park.

The newly distributed excavators, each valued at approximately $14 million, are set to play a crucial role in enhancing the region’s capacity to boost the drainage systems in various communities.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the significance of the project and emphasised that the government’s objective is to build a national irrigation system that benefits both citizens and the agricultural sector.

He also addressed the gathering of community leaders, farmers, and residents, reiterating the importance of these machines in maintaining proper drainage and irrigation throughout the region.

Mustapha related that the excavators are part of a larger effort to improve the country’s drainage infrastructure and make it more resilient to flooding, which has been a long-standing concern for both urban and rural communities in Guyana.

The Agriculture Minister said that the recent initiative is part of the broader national effort to modernise the country’s drainage and irrigation systems to better withstand unpredictable weather patterns, and enhance the resilience of already growing agricultural productivity.

Minister Mustapha emphasised the importance of these machines in advancing the comprehensive drainage systems being developed nationwide.

He further noted that the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernise and strengthen the country’s drainage infrastructure, ensuring better resilience against flooding.

“We are not only looking at the agriculture aspect of development in the country, but you know for a fact that whether it’s rain or sun when you have the dry weather or you have heavy rainy period, the Ministry of Agriculture through the NDIA has to play an important role and in this region through the MMA. So when there is no water, we have to have water for the irrigation,” Mustapha said.

He further added: “When there is a lot of water, we have to get proper drainage. And what we are trying to do now, we are trying to create a comprehensive drainage system for the country.”

Minister Mustapha described Guyana’s growing agricultural sector as an opportunity for Guyanese, particularly young people.

Citing other agricultural developments in the region, Minster Mustapha said that he hopes young people will pick up the mantle and become more involved in the growing sector.

“At Fort Wellington, we already completed an entire structure for our hydroponics farm, we are now putting in the trays with the 100,000 plantlets. Young people from Region Five will be involved there, earnings a livelihood. That’s the kind of vision of the PPP civic government,” Mustapha said.

With the introduction of these excavators and similar projects slated to happen, the Ministry of Agriculture is taking substantial steps toward creating a more robust infrastructure, aiming to safeguard both communities and agricultural operations in the face of climate changes and challenges.