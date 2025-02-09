Guyana, US continue to enhance co-operation in security sector

GUYANA’S government is taking decisive steps to bolster its security sector and defend its sovereignty, leveraging a deepening strategic partnership with the United States to address emerging threats and support rapid economic development.

The collaboration between Guyana and the United States has yielded significant results in strengthening Guyana’s national defence capabilities.

Recently, 40 ranks and officers from the Joint Services graduated from Guyana’s National Defence Institute, in partnership with the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies.

This comprehensive course provided critical knowledge and specialised training to enhance the ability to safeguard Guyana’s national sovereignty against threats such as drug trafficking, transnational crime, and illegal migration.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud commended this partnership, saying: “This collaborative effort exemplifies the strong partnership between the governments of the United States and Guyana. Our relationship is characterised by mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere.”

He emphasised Guyana’s eagerness to collaborate with the US on future training and knowledge-sharing initiatives to further strengthen the nation’s security capabilities.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, highlighted the need for Guyana to remain focused on strengthening its security forces to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country’s defence system.

These challenges include: renewed claims to the Essequibo region by Venezuela; an increase in transnational organised crime; population deficit and geopolitical vulnerabilities.

To counter these threats, the government is allocating resources and making significant investments in the country’s safety.

Minister Benn expressed confidence in Guyana’s strong partnerships with countries such as the United States, noting the collaboration’s vitality in addressing these challenges.

Guyana is actively engaging in ongoing efforts to form strategic international partnerships with powerful countries, focusing heavily on initiatives such as: joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and resource development.

These partnerships, particularly with the United States, span diverse sectors, including democracy, trade, investment, economic development, energy, capacity building, and education.

Minister Benn called for active citizen participation in strengthening Guyana’s presence across its national territory.

He urged community policing groups, especially those in vulnerable hinterland regions, to assist the joint services with information gathering. This aligns with the government’s vision of “One Guyana,” which prioritises not only economic growth and oil resources, but also security as a key cornerstone.

As Guyana continues to experience rapid economic development, the government demonstrates its unwavering political will to safeguard democracy by implementing effective and adaptable policies, prioritising the development of a professional security apparatus, and building strong regional partnerships.

Foreign Secretary Persaud emphasised the critical need to bridge the gap between policy development and implementation to effectively address evolving threats, asserting that “security and defence are fundamental pillars of national prosperity.”

Through these concerted efforts and international collaborations, Guyana aims to protect its sovereignty, address security challenges and ensure a prosperous future for its citizens. (Extracted and modified from DPI)