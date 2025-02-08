Gov’t expands education access in Region Two with new Nursery schools

IN a continued effort to improve access to education, the Government of Guyana has allocated $9.6 billion for developmental projects in Region Two, including the construction of three new nursery schools in hinterland communities.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, announced that the Committee of Supply has approved the budgetary allocation, which was piloted by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Sonia Parag, M.P. The funding will facilitate the establishment of nursery schools in Siriki and Hackney in the Pomeroon River, as well as Bethany in the Supenaam Creek—communities that previously lacked such educational facilities.

“These projects are aimed at improving the lives of children in remote areas and providing them with a strong academic foundation,” De Silva stated. “The Government of Guyana remains committed to expanding educational opportunities and listening to the needs of residents.”

The education budget will also support the procurement of a new bus to transport students to the Special Needs School at Cotton Field, ensuring accessibility for children requiring specialised education.

De Silva highlighted that these nursery school projects fall under the region’s capital works programme and were prioritised based on requests from residents.

She also noted that the Government has made significant strides in expanding educational facilities, including the construction of a new primary school in Mainstay and nursery schools in St. Densy and Mashabo. Additionally, work is underway on a new nursery school in Wakapoa.

Residents have welcomed these developments, with parents expressing gratitude for the Government’s continued investment in education. Many lauded the initiative as a crucial step toward providing children in rural communities with better learning environments and opportunities.

The investment in early childhood education aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to enhancing learning infrastructure across Guyana, ensuring that children, regardless of their location, have access to quality education in comfortable and well-equipped classrooms.