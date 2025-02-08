Gov’t advances homeownership in Region Ten with Fitzhope/Conception land titles distribution

THE dream of homeownership is becoming a reality for hundreds of families in Fitzhope/Conception (Amelia’s Ward, Phase 4) as the process for Agreements of Sale and Certificates of Title for residential lots officially begins.

On hand for this landmark occasion on Friday at the Watoooka House in Linden were Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen and other senior officials, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving housing access in Region Ten.

Minister Croal highlighted this initiative as a major step toward homeownership, granting beneficiaries access to mortgages and financial stability. He acknowledged past challenges, including illegal land occupation, but reassured residents that the government remains steadfast in addressing the 4,000-applicant backlog in the region.

In a comment to the Guyana Chronicle, the housing minister said, “this aims to elevate the standard of living for our community. The housing policy currently aims to guarantee that individuals can access safe, affordable, and adequate housing within diverse communities that are supported by the necessary infrastructure. That is our goal, and this is what we are working towards for all Guyanese.”

Minister Rodrigues reinforced the administration’s pledge to deliver on all outstanding housing applications, noting that the government aims to process more than 25,000 applications this year alone. She also pointed to ongoing land acquisition efforts and emphasised that the recently-passed national budget will provide crucial funding for continued housing developments.

According to her, “I echoed the government’s dedication to fulfilling all outstanding applications, aiming to surpass 25,000 processed applications this year. I also highlighted the ongoing land acquisition efforts and how the recently passed budget will fuel continued housing initiatives. Region Ten can look forward to significant developments across all sectors, including addressing squatting.”

Region Ten residents can expect substantial progress in the housing sector, with measures in place to regularise squatting and expand access to affordable land. Over 400 allocations have already been made in Amelia’s Ward, Phase 4, catering to citizens across all income brackets. Lot identification is currently underway, with significant investments already poured into infrastructure development.

In 2024, the government allocated $127.5 million for road construction and pavement in the area, with additional investments earmarked in the 2025 budget to further enhance housing accessibility and community development.

As the government accelerates its national housing agenda, initiatives like these reaffirm its dedication to providing sustainable and affordable housing solutions for all Guyanese.