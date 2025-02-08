Human Services Ministry sensitises ERC on family violence, sexual offences laws

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through its Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU), recently conducted a comprehensive sensitisation session with members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), equipping them with crucial legal knowledge on addressing reports of violence.

The session, held at the ERC boardroom, focused on the newly enacted Family Violence Act of 2024 and the Sexual Offences Act of 2010, offering in-depth analysis of their legal provisions. It underscored advancements in the Family Violence Act, particularly its broadened scope of protection, which now includes unmarried cohabitating couples and same-sex couples, extending legal safeguards to the LGBTQI+ community.

Participants also received detailed briefings on key aspects of the Sexual Offences Act, including evidence collection, bail procedures, sentencing guidelines, and investigative processes. Additionally, ERC members were informed about the ministry’s various reporting mechanisms, such as the 914 Hotline, the iMatter App, and the Survivors’ Advocate Programme, which provide accessible and confidential reporting options for survivors of violence.

Allizen Welch-Critchlow, Legal Pro-bono Manager, highlighted the importance of educating agencies on these legal frameworks, stating, “The legal aspect of this training was seen as a very important one to incorporate into the knowledge of the ERC members. It is always important for institutions to understand the laws geared towards protecting survivors from sexual offences, as well as family violence offences.”

This session builds upon previous sensitisation efforts initiated in November, which primarily addressed gender-based violence. Expanding the discussion, Kwame Gilhuis, Prevention and Education Officer of the SO&DVPU, noted, “Violence extends beyond gender to include ethnicity. This training with the ERC specifically addressed the intersection of ethnicity and gender-based violence.”

Gomin Camacho, Chief Executive Officer of the ERC, expressed appreciation for the training, acknowledging its role in capacity building. “This training on the Family Violence Act and Sexual Offences Act is invaluable for the ERC. Our staff gained a thorough understanding of these laws, and the proper procedures for reporting incidents of violence to the relevant authorities,” Camacho affirmed.

This initiative reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to educating key agencies on landmark legislation, enhancing collective efforts to combat violence, and ensuring justice for survivors across Guyana.