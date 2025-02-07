City Council workers to get pay hike

–as union, M&CC sign salary agreement

ON Thursday, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU), signed a Memorandum of Agreement, ensuring substantial wage and salary increases.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Labour in a statement. The agreement will also see additional benefits, for M&CC employees in 2024 and 2025.

The release stated under the agreement, employees will receive a 10 per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2024, to be paid on or before March 31, 2025.

Additionally, an eight per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2025 will take effect from January 2025 and will be disbursed by July 31, 2025.

It was only back in January, when the Peoples National Congress /Reform (PNC/R) led City Council agreed to give its workers, who were on strike, a 10 per cent restrictive salary increase for 2024.

The municipality recently faced severe backlash for its continued cry of being “cash-strapped”, even as it fails to recover $6.4 billion in debt owed to the council by the PNCR.

Although the M&CC claims that it cares for the residents, Central Government has been taking the lead on Georgetown’s development, and investing billions of dollars.

The government has included the city in its national development agenda, with key investments in infrastructural advancement, drainage works, creating and fixing recreational facilities, and beautifying the city, among other things.

Thursday’s agreement was finalised in the presence of Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, at the Ministry of Labour’s boardroom, marking a significant step toward improved compensation and benefits for municipal employees.