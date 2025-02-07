Commander Bacchus engages Berbice youths

THE Commander of Regional Police Division Six, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, led a youth engagement session earlier this week at Liverpool Community Centre Ground, Berbice.

The Guyana Police Force in a Facebook post said the main objective of the initiative was to connect with the youths and prepare them for the upcoming Regional Division Six youth football competition.

The engagement was a platform to promote teamwork, physical fitness, and positive interaction between the police and the youths in Berbice.

During the youth engagement, Commander Bacchus actively participated in various sporting activities, including football, cricket, and basketball, fostering an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie.

According to the GPF, the commander’s hands-on approach created an engaging environment, strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the young members of the community.

Taking the opportunity to impart valuable life lessons, Commander Bacchus delivered a message on the importance of education, discipline, and respect.

He urged the youths to remain focused on their academics, to take advantage of every opportunity, and to strive for personal excellence.

To further support their development, Commander Bacchus presented the youths with several pieces of sporting gear, reinforcing the Force’s commitment to their growth and well-being.

These gears were donated as part of a follow-up from Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Ravindradat Budhram’s commitment to the youths for their development in various sporting disciplines.