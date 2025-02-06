Leveraging shared resources Guyana, Suriname could revolutionise agriculture

– collaboration could reshape Caribbean food security and growth

– President Ali tells regional conference

Harnessing their geographical proximity and shared wealth of natural and energy resources, Guyana and Suriname have the potential to revolutionise agriculture, supplying the Caribbean with the food it needs, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

Speaking at a regional conference on Tuesday evening, Dr. Ali noted that Guyana has already been championing the creation of an ‘energy corridor’ with its neighbours, Suriname, French Guiana and Brazil, but there is even greater potential for collaboration outside of the energy sector.

“Such an initiative as the potential to transform regional energy security, making us less dependent on external markets, enhancing our collective capacity to power industry communities and economies beyond energy, both Guyana and Suriname are richly endowed with vast expanses of our land,” the Guyanese leader told the forum of regional and international private sector stakeholders.

He noted this shared wealth presents an unparallel opportunity to revolutionise agriculture; “We can become the bread basket of the Caribbean, address regional food insecurity and reduce the need for costly food import.”

“Imagine a Caribbean where every plate of food is sourced from the fertile soils of Suriname and Guyana. These are not mere dreams. They are attainable goals with a new farm resource coming into our country, the time to act is now,” Dr. Ali asserted, noting that by pooling strengths, the two nations can further unlock the full potential of their natural resources, create jobs and ensure a more reserved future for citizens.

Already, the two nations have established partnerships pursuing joint development in the manufacturing sector. Plans are also underway to construct a bridge across the Corentyne River to further push trade and partnerships between the two nations.

“Suriname’s path to prosperity does not lie in isolation, but in partisan collaboration and the vision of a united region, together, we are stronger, and together, you can ensure that no small state is left behind.”

The Head of State pointed out that Suriname is also establishing itself as a global leader in environmental services like Guyana.

Citing a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Ali noted that the country’s future is bright.

Guyana too is also on a trajectory of growth, aside from its burgeoning oil and gas sector, the country is well on its way of achieving its food security targets.

Recently, when asked about the food security goal for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which Guyana is spearheading, President Ali stated that though there have been some disruptions in this regard due to natural disasters however, the country remains on track.

By the end of this year, Guyana will be fully self-sufficient in corn and soya and further in black eye and red beans to the extent that there will be an exportation of the same.

Dr. Ali had explained with the integration of Northern Brazil into the regional food hub, there is an opportunity to bring down the cost of food in the region, as imported inflation is having a tremendous effect on many countries in the region.

CARICOM has outlined several initiatives over the past years to reduce its mammoth US$6 billion food import bill. The aim is to slash this expenditure by 25 per cent by the end of this year.

Guyana has been charged with leading the push for food security with Dr. Ali holding the responsibility for food security and agriculture, while the country’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha is the chairperson for CARICOM’s Ministerial Task Force on Agriculture.