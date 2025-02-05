Industry/Plaisance NDC gets mini excavator to boost drainage, irrigation system

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Tuesday handed over a brand new mini excavator to officials from the Industry/Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

According to information from the Ministry of Agriculture, while engaging residents, Mustapha said he recently spoke with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who both advised that the local democratic organ be supported with an excavator to assist with maintaining the internal drainage and irrigation system.

Minister Mustapha also said that over the years, the government has been working to develop a comprehensive drainage system for the country.

“While we are doing large projects and constructing high-level canals and pump stations to enhance drainage capacity, we are also doing work to enhance drainage and irrigation in the communities. So, while we have NDIA doing work to clear and maintain the primary channels, we want to get the NDCs involved, but they may not have the equipment to execute these works. Over the years, we’ve been collaborating with various NDCs and municipalities,” Minister Mustapha said, adding:

“So far, we’ve handed over approximately 35 mini excavators to various bodies to carry out community enhancements. In the coming weeks, we’ll be handing over additional machines to NDCs on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, Region Five and Six. We’ve already given machines to a number of NDCs in regions three and two.”