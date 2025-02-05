House clears over $80M to review, revise Amerindian Act

SOME $80 million has been allocated this year to address the review and revision of the Amerindian Act of 2006, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has said.

This forms part of the $7.2 billion that was allocated to the ministry in Budget 2025. This allocation was scrutinised during a sitting of the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Monday.

Several Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) questioned the minister about the Act. One of those MPs asked her about the estimated date of completion.

In response, she said: “It’s a work in progress; we are still addressing the education and awareness component of the activity.”

Notably, for decades before the restoration of democracy in 1992, Guyana’s indigenous communities faced systematic neglect, entrenched poverty, and deliberate marginalisation under the People’s National Congress (PNC) government’s policies, which left them isolated, forgotten, and disrespected, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had highlighted last year during his address at the opening ceremony of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

Further, the President had condemned the period of regression and neglect during 2015-2020, under the A Partnership for National Unity + the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

President Ali said that the tide turned with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, which embarked on a mission to not only uplift these communities but to also correct the historical injustices that had long plagued them.

President Ali first said that before 1992, indigenous communities in Guyana were systematically side-lined, and their needs were often dismissed as inconsequential by the ruling PNC government.

However, the narrative of neglect began to change dramatically after 1992, when the PPP/C government took office.

President Ali said that despite inheriting a broken economy with enormous debts and “no oil revenues”, the PPP/C government prioritised the upliftment of indigenous communities, determined to rectify the historical wrongs.

With capital expenditure for Amerindian communities increased 25-fold under the PPP/C government, President Ali highlighted that this investment translated into significant improvements in health, education, infrastructure, and overall quality of life for indigenous people.

One of the first major steps was the creation of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, which replaced the ineffective department that had previously handled issues related to Indigenous Peoples.

This ministry, which, he said, is the “most dynamic ministry” in Guyana became an active force in advocating for and addressing the needs of Amerindian communities.

The passage of the Amerindian Act of 2006 was a landmark achievement during this period. This legislation provided legal recognition of Amerindian land ownership and outlined the processes for demarcation and titling.

According to President Ali, this was not just a legal formality; it was a profound affirmation of the rights and autonomy of the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana. This act alone empowered indigenous communities, giving them the legal tools to protect and manage their ancestral lands.

Despite the progress made, President Ali said that the 2015-2020 period under the APNU+AFC government saw many of these gains eroded.

The President did not mince words in describing this period as one of “destruction, stagnation, and disrespect” for indigenous communities.