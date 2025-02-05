GPF Credit Union unveils ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ at Eve Leary

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) Credit Union Department has officially opened its brand-new canteen, ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria,’ at its Credit Union Office on Camp Street, Eve Leary. The unveiling, which took place on Friday, January 31, 2025, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the welfare and convenience of staff, officers, and visitors.

The event was chaired by Woman Assistant Superintendent Jillian Moore-Bowen, who led the proceedings, beginning with an opening prayer and the recitation of the National Pledge.

Following the formalities, Woman Superintendent Leslyn Smith provided an overview of the vision behind the initiative, emphasising its importance in fostering a supportive and efficient work environment. She then introduced Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, who delivered the keynote address, commending the team for its efforts in making the cafeteria a reality. He expressed his gratitude to the staff and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting similar welfare initiatives.

Amid a warm ambience and a musical interlude by Corporal Daly, the highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ plaque, featuring the Commissioner of Police, Board of Directors, and staff members, officially marking the canteen’s opening.

GPF Credit Union Manager, Ms. Donna Todd, concluded the event with a heartfelt ‘Vote of Thanks’, expressing appreciation to everyone who contributed to the project’s success.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Head of the Guyana Prison Service, Mr. Nicklon Elliot, and Secretary of the Guyana Police Force Credit Union, Woman Superintendent Shavon Jupiter, along with other officers, ranks, and special invitees.

The ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ is expected to provide quality meals and refreshments for staff and visitors, reinforcing the Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its members.