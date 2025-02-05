News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
GPF Credit Union unveils ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ at Eve Leary
GPF Credit Union Manager, Ms. Donna Todd, looks on as Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, officially opened the ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ at its Credit Union Office on Camp Street, Eve Leary
GPF Credit Union Manager, Ms. Donna Todd, looks on as Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, officially opened the ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ at its Credit Union Office on Camp Street, Eve Leary

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) Credit Union Department has officially opened its brand-new canteen, ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria,’ at its Credit Union Office on Camp Street, Eve Leary. The unveiling, which took place on Friday, January 31, 2025, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the welfare and convenience of staff, officers, and visitors.

The event was chaired by Woman Assistant Superintendent Jillian Moore-Bowen, who led the proceedings, beginning with an opening prayer and the recitation of the National Pledge.
Following the formalities, Woman Superintendent Leslyn Smith provided an overview of the vision behind the initiative, emphasising its importance in fostering a supportive and efficient work environment. She then introduced Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, who delivered the keynote address, commending the team for its efforts in making the cafeteria a reality. He expressed his gratitude to the staff and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting similar welfare initiatives.

Amid a warm ambience and a musical interlude by Corporal Daly, the highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ plaque, featuring the Commissioner of Police, Board of Directors, and staff members, officially marking the canteen’s opening.
GPF Credit Union Manager, Ms. Donna Todd, concluded the event with a heartfelt ‘Vote of Thanks’, expressing appreciation to everyone who contributed to the project’s success.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Head of the Guyana Prison Service, Mr. Nicklon Elliot, and Secretary of the Guyana Police Force Credit Union, Woman Superintendent Shavon Jupiter, along with other officers, ranks, and special invitees.
The ‘Uni Coop Cafeteria’ is expected to provide quality meals and refreshments for staff and visitors, reinforcing the Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.