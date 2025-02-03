‘We are creating an enabling environment for the future’ – President Ali

-says building attractive framework for investment part of govt’s focus

THE government’s policies and programmes have been targeted towards ensuring that Guyana has an attractive framework for investment and further creates an enabling environment for future economic opportunity.

This is according to President Dr Irfaan Ali who recently examined his government’s growth agenda over the last few years.

The Head of State indicated that because of several policies that have been pursued and all the investments made over the past four years, what can be seen is increased private sector investment among other things.

While investment in the private sector increased by almost 20 per cent in 2024, this he said speaks to investors’ confidence in Guyana’s economy.

Dr Ali said that if one is to look at what is being done to boost food security, investment in agriculture has increased by almost 160 per cent, even as investment in real estate has increased by almost 78 per cent.

“Every single segment of the economy whether it’s agriculture, mining, manufacturing services, household, real estate, you see that there’s greater investment, greater spending because there’s more disposable income, greater affordability in the system itself,” he added.

These are the examples he noted that exist as to how the structure of the economy is changing as a result of the investments that are being made.

Looking at 2025 and beyond, President Ali stated that his government is creating a platform for long-term growth and economic expansion thus ensuring that the country has an attractive framework for investment and further foreign direct investment.

The creation of this platform also positions Guyana as a major destination for investment in technology, world-class services, food security, manufacturing, energy and agro-processing among other things.

These are the things, he said that they are doing as a government that Budget 2025 continues to build on as focus is placed on expanding the economy of the country.

“So, we are creating an enabling environment for the future economic opportunity. That is what we’re building; a strong country, a strong society… sustainability in everything we do,” he said.