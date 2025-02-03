Education Ministry refutes opposition MP’s misrepresenting comments on TVET sector

THE Ministry of Education on Saturday issued a response to comments made by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Devin Sears on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Guyana.

According to the MoE, on Tuesday last, during the debate for the National Budget 2025, the Opposition MP in his presentation misrepresented the state of TVET in the country.

The ministry said it remains committed to enhancing the TVET sector and ensuring that it remains aligned with the evolving needs of the job market and the aspirations of our young people.

It noted that a recent Tracer Study conducted by the CAYAMBE Group from France has provided valuable insights into the effectiveness of Guyana’s TVET programmes. The findings of this study highlight several key successes.

The ministry said: “A significant percentage of TVET graduates have successfully pursued career advancement upon completing their respective programmes, with many continuing to higher qualification or certification levels, further strengthening their professional development.

The study underscores the crucial role of strong parental support in shaping the educational and career paths of graduates, reinforcing the idea that TVET education is valued and encouraged at the community level.

The accessibility and convenience of local TVET centres have resulted in a high retention rate, with most graduates from Regions 10 and Two, as well as from Georgetown and Region Four, opting to study locally.”

The education ministry pointed out that this speaks to the quality and relevance of TVET programmes.

Additionally, it noted that a remarkable percentage of graduates participated in industrial attachments, gaining hands-on experience with new technologies and methodologies. A significant number continued their industrial experience post-graduation, demonstrating the effectiveness of the TVET system in preparing students for the workforce. Post-secondary graduates exhibit the highest employment rates, further proving the success of these programmes.

The study indicated that a large percentage of TVET graduates who applied for jobs in their respective fields were contacted by employers to take up appointments, a testament to the high demand for TVET graduates in the job market.

The ministry underscored that most graduates secured employment within one year, illustrating strong job-market integration. High levels of satisfaction were recorded among graduates, with most expressing contentment with study conditions and facilities.

Furthermore, the ministry remarked that TVET graduates predominantly find employment in the private sector, with most secondary graduates preferring local employment.

It said as well that salary expectations for graduates fall within a competitive range, further highlighting their employability in the labour market. The study confirms that the Ministry of Education’s TVET programmes are highly aligned with current job-market requirements, ensuring that graduates are equipped with skills that are relevant and in demand.

“Given these findings, it is evident that the Ministry of Education’s investment in TVET is yielding significant benefits for students and the economy. The ministry remains steadfast in its efforts to strengthen TVET education, ensuring that it continues to serve as a viable pathway to employment and career growth for Guyanese youth,” the MoE stated.

The ministry said too that it welcomes constructive dialogue on ways to enhance the TVET sector further, but rejects any misrepresentation of its progress and achievements.

The ministry highlighted that the evidence is clear on TVET in Guyana being strong, effective and a driving force in national development.