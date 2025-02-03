Minister Singh acknowledges China’s continued support, investment in Guyana’s growing economy

GUYANA and China share a historical bilateral relationship that has continued to be built on since the arrival of Chinese immigrants to Guyana some decades ago.

On January 31, 2025, the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Guyana (ACEG) hosted its annual dinner, to commemorate the 2025 Chinese New Year, where the impact of Chinese nationals on Guyana’s rapidly growing economy was spoken of repeatedly.

Speaking on behalf of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, said that over the years, Chinese nationals and persons of Chinese descent and Chinese ancestry have come to represent a significant demographic in the Guyanese population and have contributed tremendously to every aspect of national life.

In acknowledging the role of Chinese companies and businesses here, Minister Singh said that the role played by Chinese nationals and their descendants in Guyana over the past two centuries is commendable. However, looking at the history of Guyana, he said we would see how truly significant the contribution of Chinese nationals and their descendants has been.

The minister stated, “If you were to look, for example, at public and national life, the first President of Guyana was a descendant of Chinese immigrants, and similarly in every other aspect of national life, whether it be in the judiciary, whether it be in academia, whether it be in the professions, whether it be in industry, commerce, business and entrepreneurship.”

He pointed out that throughout the 172 years, the Chinese presence has been visible and valuable.

According to Minister Singh, shortly after Guyana became independent, the country established diplomatic relations with China, and it was only three years ago that we celebrated the very significant milestone of 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China.

Expounding on this, the minister said that this relationship extends far beyond the presence and contribution of people, as today, there are many other facets of the relationship, including the local celebration of Chinese culture and festivals and all other aspects of Chinese identity, by all Guyanese irrespective of ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Furthermore, he noted that in almost every sector of our economy, there are Chinese companies contributing to what government is trying to achieve and participating in all that Guyana has accomplished.

He highlighted the Chinese contribution to the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, and ongoing road works throughout Guyana.

He remarked that in recent years, Guyana has experienced an extraordinarily rapid economic growth, which is anticipated to continue to grow by 30 per cent per annum.

Minister Singh underscored that we would see government placing the highest level of importance during this time on investment in social infrastructure, particularly education and health, further ensuring that Guyanese people and those who make Guyana their home, are able to enjoy the best quality of education and healthcare available.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of China in Guyana, Huang Rui, said the total volume of trade between China and Guyana reached US$1.4 billion, up 14.4 percent each year.

“The Chinese enterprises invested US$2.7 billion to Guyana and the total investment volume reached US$10.56 billion. The Chinese enterprises have made great contributions to the biggest economic and social transformation of Guyana, while abiding by the local content law, creating new job opportunities and shouldering their social responsibilities. For example, they made generous donations to local schools, orphanages, nursing homes. They are building and considering to build kitchens, smart classrooms and consulting rooms. With care and love, they have won the hearts of [the] Guyanese people,” the Chinese diplomat stated.

Looking forward, he said there is a promising future for bilateral economic and trade relations.

Huang noted that Guyana and China should enhance strategic communication and integrate China’s modernisation strategy with Guyana’s economic and social transformation strategy.

China will continue to implement high-quality belt and road initiatives, and hope to sign the co-operation plan with Guyana as soon as possible.

He said: “We are also considering to sign FTA and mutual visa-exemption agreements which will boost economic and trade co-operation and people-to-people exchanges. We also want to follow up the MoU on standardisation and hope that the MoU will be implemented in the areas of health care, telecommunication, new energy, etc. Last, but not least, we will stand side by side with Guyana to increase transportation efficiency, facilitate digital economy transformation and provide modern financial services. In a word, let’s build the community with a shared future for our two nations with concrete actions.” (Faith Greene)