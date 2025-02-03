News Archives
Fort Ordinance mother of three receives new house 
Minister Mustapha hands over the house keys to Yamanie Bepot, a Fort Ordinance single mother of three
IN a heart-warming gesture that highlights the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all citizens, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, brought new hope to Yamanie Bepot, a dedicated mother of three from Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice.

On Sunday, Minister Mustapha officially handed over the keys to a newly constructed house to Yamanie, transforming her living conditions and offering her a brighter future.

Yamanie, 35, a hardworking restaurant employee from Lot 913, Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, had previously lived in a zinc house that offered little protection from the elements.

Expressing her deep gratitude, she thanked both the government and the private sector for making her dream of a safer, more secure home a reality.

Yamanie’s new house is a shining example of how strategic partnerships between the government and the private sector can transform lives and communities for the better.

Minister Mustapha at the location on Sunday, stated that through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, “a number of females, especially single parents have received hope across this country and here again we have another of corporate sponsors working with MOM.”

According to Minister Mustapha, the construction of the house is just another example of the government’s commitment to continue “looking at ways to assist people who are very vulnerable.

“We know for a fact we have a very robust housing programme, over 35,000 house lots have already been issued over the last four years and this is another programme to assist vulnerable groups in the community.”

Minister Mustapha also took the opportunity to thank SAWA Investments and GAICO, the two private-sector companies that came together to make the initiative possible. “This shows again the partnership that the government is forming and creating will help people ease the burden.”

The companies are also expected to assist in semi-furnishing the house.

Bepot at the location on Sunday thanked the government, President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Minister Mustapha for assisting in ensuring that she received the new structure.

The woman noted that she is extremely excited to move into the new house where her children will be more comfortable and safer while she heads out to work.

