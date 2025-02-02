Pathway workers essential to the maintenance, development of their communities – Min. McCoy

– residents to receive one-off $100k cash grant by February month-end

The National Pathway Workers (NPW) are essential to the maintenance and development of their communities, as they execute pertinent duties at the schools, health centres and other government facilities.

This was underscored by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy during meetings held at Kuru Kuru Training College and Friendship Secondary School on Saturday.

During the meetings, the workers were able to raise pressing issues about their jobs, including the payment system, work schedule, and equipment, among others.

After listening to the concerns, real-time solutions were provided to remedy the issues.

“The role you play at your community level should never be taken for granted…This is something you should be proud of,” Minister McCoy emphasised.

He continued, “It is important for you to participate in the continued development of your country and community. We want to provide you with an opportunity to work and to do a job in the best way possible.”

He further emphasised that this programme has given many women the chance to work at the community level outside of their homes for the first time.

They were encouraged to utilise the educational opportunities offered by the Women Innovation and Investment Network, Guyana Online Academy of Learning, or the Board of Industrial Training to advance their skills.

By doing this, it will enable them to gain more permanent employment.

“Do not limit yourself to the opportunities that avail themselves to you…There is nothing stopping anyone here or elsewhere from striving for betterment and upward mobility,” he added.

Minister McCoy emphasised the importance of hosting such meetings twice yearly to discuss matters and challenges about their role as pathway workers.

The public affairs minister emphasised that this programme exists nowhere else in the world.

Furthermore, several countries are already considering adopting this model in their countries.

Some 15,283 persons are employed under this programme that was launched by the PPP/C Government in 2022.

The initiative allows persons to work for 10 days and earn $40,000 monthly.

The sum of $12.7 billion has been set aside in 2025 for the Community Enhancement Workers and the National Pathway Workers programmes.

The residents were also enlightened about the new and existing measures in this year’s budget to offset the global rising cost of living and enhance their livelihoods.

Further, they were encouraged to utilise the Universal Healthcare and Cervical Vouchers to lead healthier lives.

Minister McCoy announced that the residents will receive the one-off $100,000 cash grant by the end of February.

Chairperson of the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Michelle Drepaul and other regional officials were also in attendance. (DPI)